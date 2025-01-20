Quantcast
Monday, January 20, 2025

Trump Promises to Release Remaining Records on JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. Assassinations

'It’s all going to be released, Uncle Sam...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - The limousine carrying mortally wounded President John F. Kennedy races toward the hospital seconds after he was shot, Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas. The 60th anniversary of President Kennedy's assassination, marked on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, finds his family, and the country, at a moment many would not have imagined in JFK's lifetime. (AP Photo/Justin Newman, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Donald Trump promised Sunday that in the “coming days,” his administration will release the remaining government records about the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, his brother and former attorney general Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

“As a first step toward restoring transparency and accountability to government, we will also reverse the over-classification of government documents,” Trump said at his victory celebration rally, blasting government’s “overclassification” of records. “It’s all going to be released, Uncle Sam.”

There have been suspicions for decades that the U.S. government was involved in the deaths of the men mentioned by Trump.

Indeed, the CIA has long been suspected of having a role in JFK and RFK’s assassinations for numerous reasons, including that they wanted to end the agency. Then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson resurfaced that theory in December 2023, when he reported that the CIA was involved in the Kennedy assassination—citing an unnamed source with access to records that are still classified.

“We spoke to someone with access to the still-hidden CIA documents. The person was deeply familiar with what they contain. We asked this person directly: Did the CIA have a hand in the murder of John F. Kennedy, an American President?” Carlson said on Dec. 15, 2022.

Carlson didn’t cover RFK, but researchers have made the case that his shooter, Sirhan Sirhan, was a victim of MKUltra-like mind control. They also point to forensic evidence that RFK was shot from behind by someone else.

In a lengthy affidavit filed with Sirhan’s appeal in 2011, hypnotist Daniel P. Brown said, “Mr. Sirhan did not act under his own volition and knowledge at the time of the assassination and is not responsible for actions coerced and/or carried out by others,” according to the Washington Post.

As for King, the congressional Church Committee’s investigation revealed in the 1970s that the FBI harassed and blackmailed the civil rights leader a decade before.

The Church Committee discovered that the FBI used its surveillance footage of King to blackmail him. Bill Sullivan, who was the FBI’s chief of intelligence, sent the sex tapes along with a “poison pen” letter to King’s family in November 1964, urging him to commit suicide.

“King, look into your heart. You know you are a complete fraud … Lend your sexually psychotic ear to the enclosure. You will find yourself and in all your dirt, filth, evil and moronic talk exposed on the record for all time,” the leader read. “There is but one way out for you. You better take it before your filthy, abnormal, fraudulent self is bared to the nation.”

King was assassinated on April 4, 1968. Three decades later, King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, and the couple’s children won a wrongful death lawsuit against Loyd Jowers and “other unknown co-conspirators,” including government agencies.

“The jury in Memphis declared Mr. Jowers liable in Dr. King’s death for having purportedly hired a now-dead Memphis police officer, as part of a vast conspiracy, to kill Dr. King,” the New York Times reported in 1999. “It also found that unnamed others, including government agencies, had been involved, in effect accepting the plaintiffs’ contention that James Earl Ray was innocent, despite his guilty plea.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Lara Trump Reflects on Dems’ Pro-Trump ‘Epiphany’ w/ Jillian Michaels

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com