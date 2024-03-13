Quantcast
Lakers Unveil Kobe Bryant Statue w/ at Least 4 Typos

'We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Vanessa Bryant, left, and Kobe Bryant arrive at the Oscars in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. Vanessa Bryant is taking her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department to a federal jury seeking compensation for photos deputies shared of the remains of NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash in 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Los Angeles Lakers came under fire for unveiling a statue dedicated to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, with several glaring typos apparent on the monument. 

The backlash erupted after German basketball journalist André Voigt shared photos showcasing the errors, notably the misspelled names of former professional basketball players José Calderón and Von Wafer.

Displayed box score, the names were erroneously rendered as “Jose Calderson” and “Vom Wafer.” The box show shows the 81-point results of a game between the Lakers and the Toronto Raptors.

Additionally, another section of the statue featured an incorrect format for listing Bryant’s accomplishments. 

In response, a Lakers spokesperson told ESPN: “We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon.”

The bronze statue, located outside Crypto.com Stadium in California, also features Bryant’s No. 8 jersey and has become a place where fans can pay their respects since his tragic death in 2020. 

Bryant, along with nine others, including his 13-year-old daughter, died in a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas. 

The nation and basketball fanatics were deeply shaken by his untimely passing, with the National Transportation Safety Board attributing the accident to pilot error. 

As reported by ESPN, Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, affirmed the statue is one of three major tributes planned for the basketball legend.

The specific locations of the other two statues remain undisclosed. The second statue is set to depict Bryant wearing his No. 24 uniform, while the third will feature him alongside his daughter, Gianna.

