Evangelical Group Plans Spending $62M to Re-Elect Trump

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Faith & Freedom Coalition, a prominent evangelical advocacy group, expressed the desire to spend $62 million to help Donald Trump step into the Oval Office once again.

The Christian group, which is led by Ralph Reed, a longtime Republican strategist and Trump ally, will use the money to register evangelical voters, according to the Daily Fetched.

Among the efforts of the group would be knocking on doors, texting and calling supporters, as well as handing out 30 million pieces of literature in 125,000 churches in battleground states.

The news source added that the group will be spending $10 million more than they did back in 2020, the last presidential election cycle.

“In terms of home visits and voters reached at the door, to my knowledge it’s the largest effort on the right outside of the Republican National Committee ever,” Reed said.

He also said that Trump won back in 2016 despite facing a cash gap.

“In this business, you’re paid to worry, and we certainly have seen in recent cycles — particularly in the statewide races and especially the Senate races — we’ve seen the spending gap become overwhelming, serious and debilitating,” Reed stated.

The news source reported that Trump is currently winning the support of 77% of evangelical voters who praise him for supporting Israel and for appointing three conservative jurists to the Supreme Court.

The news came just weeks after Trump promised during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., on Feb. 24, 2024, to stand against the “corrupt” judicial system, even if it means losing his freedom.

“Biden and his deranged prosecutors, attorney generals, local district attorneys, are trying to take away my liberty. They’re trying to take it away. They’re trying to steal my liberty. If there’s any shred of justice left, they will fail and we will win, and so far we’re doing very nicely… But I would rather lose my freedom than surrender to this group of thugs, tyrants and fascist scoundrels,” he said.

Trump then concluded his thought on a positive note.

“The more the corrupt establishment tries to stop us, the more you know the day is near at hand when we will break free from their grip. We’re gonna break free very soon,” he said.

The coalition also expressed its conservative views by inviting politicians like Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and journalists like James O’Keefe as speakers for its North Carolina Freedom and Faith Coalition’s Salt & Light conference that happened back in 2022.