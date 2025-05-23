Friday, May 23, 2025

LA Deputy Mayor Pleads Guilty to Calling in Fake, Anti-Israel Bomb Threat

Brian Williams, who was charged by federal prosecutors Thursday, faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Westlake Village, Calif.
Las Virgenes Reservoir in Westlake Village, Calif., one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the Greater Los Angeles Area / PHOTO: AP

(Kenneth Schrupp, The Center Square) Los Angeles’ deputy mayor for public safety has pleaded guilty to calling in a fake, anti-Israel bomb threat to himself in October.

Brian Williams, who was charged by federal prosecutors Thursday, faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Mayor Karen Bass announced in December that Williams had been put on administrative leave, meaning he likely has been collecting his $245,143 combined salary and benefits without any official duties. As deputy mayor for public safety, Williams would have overseen the city’s fire and police response during the devastating January wildfires.

The Department of Justice reports that during an online government meeting, Williams used his personal cellphone’s Google Voice app to call his city cellphone, then left the meeting and placed a call to the Los Angeles Public Department, saying he received a call from an unknown man with a threat to bomb Los Angeles City Hall. 

“Williams received no such call and had made the bomb threat himself,” wrote the DOJ. “At no time did Williams intend to carry out the threat.”

Williams then texted Bass and other high-ranking officials to share the news. 

“Bomb threat: I received phone call on my city cell at 10:48 am this morning. The male caller stated that ‘he was tired of the city support of Israel, and he has decided to place a bomb in City Hall. It might be in the rotunda.’ I immediately contacted the chief of staff of LAPD, they are going to send a number of officers over to do a search of the building and to determine if anyone else received a threat,” texted Williams. 

LAPD then searched city hall for explosives or suspicious packages, finding none.

Williams then texted the mayor and high-ranking officials again, saying, “At this time, there is no need for us to evacuate the building, I’m meeting with the threat management officers within the next 10 minutes. In light of the Jewish holidays, we are taking this thread, a little more seriously.”

It’s unclear what government meeting Williams placed the bomb call during, or what Williams’ motive was for the false bomb threat. 

“In an era of heated political rhetoric that has sometimes escalated into violence, we cannot allow public officials to make bomb threats,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, whose office is overseeing federal prosecution of the case. “My office will continue its efforts to keep the public safe, including from those who violate their duty to uphold the law.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU, 25% Tariffs on iPhones
Next article
Iran Says It Will Hold US Accountable for Any Israeli Attack

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com