Ky. Student Denied Diploma for Praising Jesus in Speech

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A Kentucky high school student’s high school diploma was revoked after he gave a commencement speech praising and expressing his gratitude for Jesus Christ, the New York Post reported.

Micah Price, a graduating senior at Campbell County High School in Alexandria, Kentucky, addressed his classmates at their graduation, opening his speech with an acknowledgement that he is a Christian.

“Class, before another word leaves my mouth, I must give the honor, the praise and the glory to my lord and savior Jesus Christ,” Price told the audience, receiving a large applause.

Price continued, restating basic Christian doctrines and offering Christianity as a path to eternal salvation.

“… Who in his very words tells us he is the light, he is the way, the truth and life,” he noted.

“Class, anyone in the audience today, I’m here to tell you that if you don’t have any of those things in your life and can’t seem to find the answer, then my lord and savior is your answer.”

Unfortunately for Price, after delivering off-script remarks, he was approached by the school’s principal, who said that he would have to explain his actions to school board authorities.

“After the speech was over, one of the principals came in, tapped me on the shoulder, very politely and professionally told me that I was going to have to go in front of the board and explain what I did because I went off script,” Price later said, posting about his experiences in a TikTok video.

Later in the ceremony, he was allegedly not permitted to receive his diploma.

The school board had originally permitted him to say in the speech that he thanked “his lord and savior Jesus Christ.”

According to Price, everything he said was in the original script, though school supervisors told him that he had to remove most of it. “I had that in my script,” he said, adding that, “if anyone’s in the wrong, I am.”

School authorities said that all speakers were warned beforehand not to go off script unless they were willing to suffer the associated penalties.

“All speakers were told that going off their submitted speech, or any unplanned choices at graduation, may have repercussions as they would at any school function,” Superintendent Shelli Wilson said.

Price’s mom, Melonie Farris, expressed her pride in a follow-up Facebook post, signaling no regrets over the Air Force-bound Price’s maverick moment of putting God before the local school administrators.

“Micah is called to do what we are all called to do, share the love of Christ, that’s exactly what he did and by the way I heard things, the entire audience loved it!” she wrote. “We will face what comes his way but we will never deny the love of Christ.”