Friday, May 31, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel Wants to Pack SCOTUS w/ Biased Trump Jurors

'Poor Donald Trump. Seven weeks of sleep-farting all down the drain. All for nothing...'

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Jimmy Kimmel stood out from the crowd of far-left talk show hosts because he was the only one who reacted to Donald Trump’s New York conviction on May 30, 2024, expressing his desire to put the jury on the Supreme Court.

“We have a verdict in the case of the people versus O.J., I mean, D.J. Donald John Trump is guilty of 34 felony charges! After seven long weeks, the courtroom is empty and Donald Trump’s diaper is full,” he said, according to Newsbusters.

Kimmel then wore a robe and did a sketch with his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez pretending to be the jury foreman. During the sketch, they were constantly repeating the word “guilty” to emphasize how joyful they were when they heard about the political persecution in the United States.

“Poor Donald Trump. Seven weeks of sleep-farting all down the drain. All for nothing,” Kimmel said after taking off the robe.

After that, the propagandist played a clip of Trump denouncing the result of the trial and vowing to continue fighting.

“The only thing you’re going to be fighting to win is the Jell-O cup on your prison cafeteria tray,” Kimmel said.

He then said that communists like him “should automatically make those jurors the new Supreme Court.”

“Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, which happens to be the day Aaron Burr shot Alexander Hamilton. And it’s the day El Chapo escaped from prison. But this is not El Chapo, this is Pork Chopo we’re talking about and this is not Mexico, this is New York,” he said.

After dreaming about Trump picking up ketchup packets on the side of the road as part of a community service sentence, Kimmel decided to attack one of Trump’s sons.

“As if the day wasn’t rough enough for Trump, the only family member who was there with him when the verdict was read was Eric. No Melania. No Ivanka. Just stupid Eric,” he said.

