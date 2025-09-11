Thursday, September 11, 2025

Kirk’s Killer Still At Large; Rifle and Ammo w/ ‘Transgender and ‘Anti-Fascist’ Markings Recovered

'An older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Law enforcement officials prepare to sweep a building at Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Authorities continue to search for the sniper who assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk with one bullet and then slipped away amid the mayhem.

Kirk was killed with a gunshot from a distant rooftop at the Utah Valley University campus, where he was speaking on Wednesday, authorities said. Federal, state and local authorities were working what they called “multiple active crime scenes.” As the search stretched into a second day, they provided little information about the shooter’s identity, motive, location or evidence and were reviewing grainy security videos of a mysterious person in dark clothing.

Two people were detained Wednesday, but neither was determined to be connected to the shooting and both were released.

At a press conference, Utah Department of Public Safety commissioner Beau Mason said the first person, George Zinn, was booked in the county jail for obstruction of justice. Zinn apparently made a scene after the shooting that may have distracted law enforcement and allowed the killer to escape unnoticed.

The second person taken into custody, Zachariah Qureshi, was initially described by FBI Director Kashyap Patel as a suspect. However, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox clarified at the press conference that Qureshi was a person of interest rather than a suspect. Mason further said Thursday morning that neither men were considered suspects.

Also at the press conference, UVU Police Chief Jeff Long said he had six officers working the event, plus some plainclothes officers in the crowd. Those officers coordinated with Kirk’s security team ahead of the event, he said.

Long declined to say whether the sniper’s rifle was recovered. On Thursday morning, conservative pundit Steven Crowder said he was leaked an email from an ATF officer, which said that a “an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus.”

“The location of the firearm appears to match the suspects route of travel,” the purported ATF email said. “The spent cartridge was still chambered in addition to three unspent rounds at the top fed magazine. All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology.”

Observers were quick to jump to the conclusion that the shooter was transgender and/or Antifa. However, a sophisticated operator would, of course, put those markings on the ammo to confuse investigators and the public.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Silver’s Turn in the Spotlight
Next article
Leaked Memo Reveals Pentagon Support Requested for Upcoming Chicago Immigration Raids

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com