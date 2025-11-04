Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie Marries Former Senate Staffer After Loss of Wife

(José Niño, Headline USA) Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie announced Sunday that he has married Carolyn Grace Moffa, a former agriculture policy aide to Senator Rand Paul, more than a year after the death of his wife of 31 years.

The Republican congressman, who represents Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, legally married Moffa on October 19 in Kentucky, per a report by WLWT 5 News. The couple celebrated with a Christian wedding ceremony in Pennsylvania over the weekend, surrounded by close friends, family and several prominent congressional colleagues.

According to a Daily Mail report, Massie, 53, and Moffa, 36, first met professionally more than a decade ago when she worked as an agriculture policy staffer for Senator Paul from 2011 to 2016. She even visited Massie and his late wife Rhonda on their grass-fed cattle farm several years ago. The relationship developed after Rhonda Massie died suddenly in June 2024 at age 51.

“Carolyn and I would like to announce our recent marriage,” Massie wrote in a statement posted on social media. “We were legally married in Kentucky on October 19th by the pastor of the church we have been attending for several months.”

Carolyn and I would like to announce our recent marriage! We were legally married in Kentucky on October 19th by the pastor of the church we have been attending for several months. This weekend we celebrated with close friends and family at a Christian wedding ceremony in… pic.twitter.com/7fmikl7li3 — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) November 3, 2025

The congressman proposed to Moffa on the steps of the Library of Congress, the location of their first date. Moffa, who has never been married before, has recently been helping Massie reestablish ducks and chickens on his Kentucky farm, which also raises beef cattle.

According to Massie, she “was a very early proponent and practitioner of Making America Healthy Again” during her time working on agriculture policy.The wedding reflected the couple’s commitment to their farming lifestyle and conservative values.

Raw milk was served alongside the wedding cake, and the couple offered margaritas made with frozen peaches from their farm. Among the guests were Senator Rand Paul and Representatives Jim Jordan, Warren Davidson, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Victoria Spartz.

Despite the political star power in attendance, Massie said “the real VIPs were my three grandkids,” with his oldest grandson serving as ring bearer. Massie has four adult children from his first marriage, all now married themselves.

The congressman acknowledged the bittersweet nature of moving forward while still grieving his first wife. “I have four adult children, who are all married to wonderful people, and three grandchildren from my blessed 31 year marriage to Rhonda who I still miss every day,” he said.

The couple plans to divide their time between the Kentucky farm and Washington as Massie’s congressional responsibilities require.

He concluded his announcement with a request for support as they begin this new chapter together. “Please pray for us as Carolyn steps into the arena with me,” Massie wrote. “With her support, I look forward to continuing my fight for freedom for the great people of Kentucky.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino