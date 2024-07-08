Keep Your Mouth Shut and Keep Your Gold Secure!

(Mike Maharrey, Money Metals News Service) How do you safely and securely move billions of dollars worth of gold? Very quietly.

De Nederlandsche Bank (the Dutch central bank) did just that, moving over 220 tons of gold coins and bars over 45 miles of public highway.

Officials spent four weeks shuttling gold and cash from a vault in Haarlem to the new Cash Centre in Zeist.

According to NOS, the value of the gold and banknotes totaled more than $15 billion.

Transporting that much gold over public roads posed a logistical and security nightmare. It required careful coordination between bank officials and military police, supported by local law enforcement and defense forces.

So, how did the Dutch central bank secretly move so much gold and cash, and ensure as few people knew about it as possible?

“Very simple. Just keep your mouth shut,” Royal Military Police Captain Stan Verberkt told NOS.

Another officer said the operation wasn’t “secret” in the strict sense of the word, but the move wasn’t made public until after the fact and they “deliberately kept a low profile.”

A convoy of four armored vehicles escorted by police certainly caught people’s attention along the roadway, but as Verberkt pointed out, they had no idea what was passing by.

Verberkt said police and security forces were prepared for any scenario.

“A lot of thought has gone into the scenarios you could end up in. Everyone is 100 percent alert and also extremely well trained and equipped.”

This was the second time the Dutch central bank’s gold reserves were moved. In 2020, officials transported the gold from Amsterdam to the temporary vault in Haarlem. Officials say there are no plans to move the gold again in the foreseeable future.

De Nederlandsche Bank’s divisional director told NOS that the gold’s new home “may well be the most heavily secured building in the Netherlands.”

He also noted that gold provides security for the Dutch financial system.

“The gold is the ultimate reserve if the entire financial system were to get into trouble and nothing would be of value anymore. Then the gold is still worth a lot of money. We can start over with that.”

“Keep your mouth shut” is an important security measure if you store gold or silver in your home. Talking about your gold stash or posting about it on social media does nothing but paint a target on your back.

If you’re worried about keeping your gold and silver secure, you can always opt for third-party vaulting. If you go this route, choose a trusted company.

Mike Maharrey is a journalist and market analyst for MoneyMetals.com with over a decade of experience in precious metals. He holds a BS in accounting from the University of Kentucky and a BA in journalism from the University of South Florida.