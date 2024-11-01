Quantcast
Friday, November 1, 2024

Fake News Pushes Out-of-Context Claim that Trump Wants to Murder Liz Cheney

'Trump did NOT call for Liz Cheney to be executed. This is what's so wrong with our politics today...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Left-leaning news outlets pushed an out-of-context claim Friday that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump called for the shooting of former House Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., when he was actually emphatically condemning her eagerness for the U.S.  to go to war with foreign adversaries.

Trump joined political commentator Tucker Carlson on stage Thursday evening in Glendale, Arizona for the grande finale of his tour, where the former president suggested Cheney try fighting on the front lines rather than sending Americans to die without budging from Washington, D.C.

Drudge Report ran an all-caps headline that read, “TRUMP CALLS FOT CHENEY’S EXECUTION,” and linked to radical leftist Aaron Rupar’s meticulously clipped video of Trump’s remarks at the Arizona event.

“I don’t blame him for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual,” Trump stated regarding Cheney. “Very dumb, she’s a radical war hawk.”

CNN’s coverage of Trump’s chopped remarks included a defamatory chyron that appeared on the network at 11:18 a.m. saying, “TRUMP: LIZ CHENEY SHOULD BE SHOT WITH ‘GUNS TRAINED ON HER FACE.’”

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her, OK?” Trump added in the misleading clip. “Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

The clip aired on MSNBC and CNN throughout Friday.

In full context, the clip showed Trump’s comment continued.

“They’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, ‘Oh gee, well let’s send 10,000 troops into the mouths of the enemies,’” Trump continued, “but she’s a stupid person and I used to have meetings with a lot of people and she always wanted to go to war with people.”

Despite this, The Atlantic ran the headline “Trump Suggests Training Guns on Liz Cheney’s Face,” and PBS reported “Trump says Liz Cheney might not be such a ‘war hawk’ if she had rifles shooting at her.”

Outlets ran with similar misleading framing including The Washington Post, Axios and CBS News, among others.

The New Republic’s headline claimed Trump made a “Dark Threat” against Cheney and NPR reported Trump used “violent language.”

Cheney, who previously campaigned with Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, reposted Rupar’s spliced-and-diced clip of Trump’s remarks early Friday and characterized the GOP nominee as a “petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.”

The Trump campaign send out an email blast titled “Even Leftists Are Debunking Latest Fake News Hoax.”

“Trump did NOT call for Liz Cheney to be executed,” Never Trumper Joe Walsh wrote in a lengthy X post. “This is what’s so wrong with our politics today.”

Wash added that the clip was “so deceptive.”

Left-leaning outlet Vox’s Zach Beauchamp also chimed in and stated people should realize the context.

“Folks, Trump didn’t threaten to execute Liz Cheney,” Beauchamp began. “He actually was calling her a chickenhawk, something liberals said about her for ages.”

The Free Press columnist Kat Rosenfield also commented on the misleading clip.

“I don’t support Donald Trump but I also don’t support journalists lying to their audiences,” Rosenfield said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden–Harris Economy Lurches into Negative Territory for 1st Time Since COVID Lockdowns
Next article
Ex-Clinton Adviser Predicts Trump Will Win by a ‘Landslide’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com