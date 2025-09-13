Karine Jean-Pierre Admits She Received Talking Points on Biden’s Mental Health

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Karine Jean-Pierre admitted Friday that talking points about former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline were controlled at the senior level during her time as White House press secretary.

The self-described “historic” press secretary made the revelation during behind-closed-door testimony before the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating the cover-up of Biden’s failing health.

According to Fox News, Jean-Pierre told congressional investigators that “various advisors” controlled the information in her infamous press binder. She added that health-related talking points “were handled exclusively at the senior level.”

Karine Jean-Pierre ignored questions from the press ahead of going before the House Oversight Committee. pic.twitter.com/WEWgcAKN0y — Fred Lucas (@FredLucasWH) September 12, 2025

Jean-Pierre was one of Biden’s fiercest defenders during the height of public concern over his health, repeated gaffes and growing questions about who was truly governing the country.

She notoriously dismissed video evidence of Biden’s decline as “cheap fakes,” claiming they were manipulated by critics. They were not.

Jean-Pierre further testified that this “cheap fakes” line “appeared as a talking point in her binder, but she does not know specifically who added it,” according to source with knowledge of her testimony.

She also told investigators that the White House’s claims that Biden was sick when he bombed his debate with President Donald Trump was crafted by “senior staff.”

🚨 WATCH: KJP refuses to answer questions after giving closed-door testimony on Biden's cognitive decline Footage from @_CadenOlson pic.twitter.com/ugsdJnRRdF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 12, 2025

Since leaving the White House, Jean-Pierre has written a book, left the Democratic Parry but has largely struggled to regain national relevance.

Her testimony to Congress comes as the House Oversight Committee probes alarming reports that White House staffers exploited the autopen to sign some of the largest batches of presidential pardons ever.

“I don’t think anyone’s going to argue that the process that was used for these autopens is the ideal process,” Comer said. “And what we’ve seen with the emails that have surfaced in the last week — even the Merrick Garland Department of Justice was very concerned about how this administration was using the autopen.”

Comer connected these questions to revelations in Jean-Pierre’s book.