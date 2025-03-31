Kanye West Gives Interview in a Black KKK-Inspired Outfit

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Rapper Kanye West decided to give an interview Sunday while dressed in a black leather Ku Klux Klan inspired outfit.

The move stunned interviewer DJ Akademiks, as West proceeded to say he also owns a white version as well.

“Have you worn this out in public?” Akademiks asked the singer.

“You know funny thing is I really wanted to wear it yesterday, but I thought they would like put me in a hospital for my outfit,” West said.

After the roughly one hour interview, West finally removed the outfit. However, it was revealed he was also wearing a custom swastika necklace along with a T-shirt designed by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In February, West tried to sell T-shirts with a swastika on it before it was removed from his website.

West previously posted a since deleted image on Instagram showing a white KKK robe with the caption “outfit of the day.”

The rapper also spoke about his ex-wife and reality star Kim Kardashian in the interview. He claimed he didn’t want to have children with her, but ended up having four.

“When you speak about Kim, people might be like, ‘Well, you picked her. You put yourself in that,’” Akademiks said before West chimed in.

“Absolutely, I did,” West stated. “That was my fault. No, that was my fault.”

He continued and noted having children with her was not his original plan.

“I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn’t God’s plan,” he added.

Social media quickly responded to the bizarre interview.

“Kanye West’s situation is a clear example of the consequences of surrounding oneself with yes-men, making poor decisions, and struggling with mental health challenges,” one user wrote.