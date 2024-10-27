Quantcast
Kamala’s Father Issued Dire Prediction of Migrant Crisis Under Her Policies

'Trends in international trade have moved against U.S. workers...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAVice President Kamala Harris’s father issued a dire warning decades ago of the harm illegal immigration poses to black Americans—a prediction now playing out under his daughter’s administration. 

In his 1988 co-authored book, Black Economic Progress: An Agenda for the 1990s, Donald Harris—a self-described Marxist economist—discussed how foreign workers and mass migration could affect young Americans in the labor force. 

“Trends in international trade have moved against U.S. workers,” Harris wrote, as the New York Post reported on Saturday. “U.S. immigration laws have been modified in ways that increase the influx of low-skilled workers, who compete with native-born youths and low-skilled adult workers for low-skilled jobs.” 

He added, “This shift has been a particularly serious problem for blacks, who constitute a high proportion of the low-skilled adult workers.” 

Harris’s book seemingly came in response to President Ronald Reagan’s controversial 1986 amnesty law, echoing the leftist opposition to mass migration at the time, the Post noted. 

Other leftist figures, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, shared this view. In a 2015 interview with Vox, Sanders described open borders as a “Koch brothers proposal” and warned that it “would make everybody in America poorer.” 

In sharp contrast, Kamala Harris has overseen one of the largest influxes of illegal aliens and foreign nationals in the nation’s history. Some foreign nationals admitted into the country under the Biden-Harris administration have been accused of violent crimes in high-profile cases over the past two years.

In 2024 alone, at least four American women—Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl; Rachel Morin, a mother of five; and Laken Riley, a nursing student from Georgia—were allegedly murdered by foreign nationals. 

Several Venezuelan nationals admitted by the current administration have contributed to rising violence nationally, including alleged members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang, which is now reported to have a stronghold in Colorado (with Denver being their alleged headquarters).

Some black Americans have protested the creation of makeshift shelters to house illegal aliens while their communities face ongoing struggles. These protests have occurred in Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and other states. 

Watch some of the protests below.

