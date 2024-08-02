Kamala’s Astroturfing Scam Exposed as Gen-Z Influencers Admit to Bribery

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Social-media influencers have exposed Democrats’ election strategy—to artificially convey the appearance of having grassroots momentum—by revealing recent efforts to bribe them in return for boosting Vice President Kamala Harris’s image, the Daily Caller reported.

According to some Gen-Z influencers, the campaign and its backers were offering cash in exchange for social-media endorsements and promotions.

For instance, comedian Steve McGrew posted a screenshot to X of an email he received, showing that a pro-Harris group tried to pay him to boost her publicly.

They trying to get ME to be a paid shill for Kamala. GFYS! But let this be a lesson… they are PAYING people to pretend to support KumSwalla pic.twitter.com/kokPoAHvyK — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) July 28, 2024

“They are trying to get ME to be a paid shill for Kamala,” he wrote, including text from the email which offers him a chance to collaborate with the Harris campaign in exchange for pay.

The offer requires that those with social-media influence “encourage your fans to share, like, and follow Kamala, post one or more memes, post your content on TikTok, Instagram, or both.”

The revelations suggest that recent “trends,” such as TikTok’s “Kamala is Brat” campaign and efforts to label Republicans as “weird” may be less organic than propagandist media outlets are letting on.

According to Chrissy Clark, a Gen-Z conservative commentator and journalist, the Democrats are building an “influencer dark network” designed to promote online trends as the Harris campaign works tirelessly to rebuild her image in order to make her “cool and approachable.”

Even more troublesome, the mainstream media is attempting from the other side to claim that influencer content is evidence of natural support for the historically unpopular VP, when in reality it is simply the result of her campaign’s strategy.

“She’s gone from cringe to cool”, CNN commentator Van Jones recently suggested. “A whole generation has taken all the content and remixed it in all these incredible TikTok videos.”

Meanwhile, as Kamala waxes poetic about the passage of time, the Left is desperately trying to erase the VP’s failures to secure America’s southern border by rewriting history.

Democrats were said to be distributing papers containing highly dubious talking points aimed at exonerating Harris of guilt with respect to her greatest failure by falsely claiming that she was never considered the “border czar.”

Wow. A Democrat lawmaker confirmed to FOX that Dems have received a piece of paper with talking points/lies about how to discuss Kamala Harris' role at the Southern border. They are already using the exact lines.https://t.co/CITguKLWCD pic.twitter.com/Bo8pxla61M — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 25, 2024

According to the talking point cheat sheet, “Vice President Harris was NEVER appointed the ‘border czar’.”