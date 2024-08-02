Quantcast
Thursday, August 1, 2024

Kamala’s Astroturfing Scam Exposed as Gen-Z Influencers Admit to Bribery

'She’s gone from cringe to cool...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Kamala astroturfing
Kamala astroturfing / IMAGE: Deepai.org / graphic editing by Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Social-media influencers have exposed Democrats’ election strategy—to artificially convey the appearance of having grassroots momentum—by revealing recent efforts to bribe them in return for boosting Vice President Kamala Harris’s image, the Daily Caller reported.

According to some Gen-Z influencers, the campaign and its backers were offering cash in exchange for social-media endorsements and promotions.

For instance, comedian Steve McGrew posted a screenshot to X of an email he received, showing that a pro-Harris group tried to pay him to boost her publicly.

“They are trying to get ME to be a paid shill for Kamala,” he wrote, including text from the email which offers him a chance to collaborate with the Harris campaign in exchange for pay.

The offer requires that those with social-media influence “encourage your fans to share, like, and follow Kamala, post one or more memes, post your content on TikTok, Instagram, or both.”

The revelations suggest that recent “trends,” such as TikTok’s “Kamala is Brat” campaign and efforts to label Republicans as “weird” may be less organic than propagandist media outlets are letting on.

According to Chrissy Clark, a Gen-Z conservative commentator and journalist, the Democrats are building an “influencer dark network” designed to promote online trends as the Harris campaign works tirelessly to rebuild her image in order to make her “cool and approachable.”

Even more troublesome, the mainstream media is attempting from the other side to claim that influencer content is evidence of natural support for the historically unpopular VP, when in reality it is simply the result of her campaign’s strategy.

“She’s gone from cringe to cool”, CNN commentator Van Jones recently suggested. “A whole generation has taken all the content and remixed it in all these incredible TikTok videos.”

Meanwhile, as Kamala waxes poetic about the passage of time, the Left is desperately trying to erase the VP’s failures to secure America’s southern border by rewriting history.

Democrats were said to be distributing papers containing highly dubious talking points aimed at exonerating Harris of guilt with respect to her greatest failure by falsely claiming that she was never considered the “border czar.”

According to the talking point cheat sheet, “Vice President Harris was NEVER appointed the ‘border czar’.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hamas-Loving Dems May Boycott Jewish Running Mate

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com