Thursday, September 12, 2024

Anti-Trump ESPN Personality Goes Live While Having Sex: ‘Embarrassed’

'I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
ESPN contributor Shannon Sharpe (Screenshot via Nightcap Podcast on YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) ESPN personality Shannon Sharpe, known for his infamous anti-Trump commentary, accidentally went live on Instagram Wednesday while having sex.

Sharpe, an NFL Hall of Famer with over 3 million Instagram followers, initially claimed his account had been hacked but later apologized for his blunder. 

“Obviously I am embarrassed. Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details, the audio, heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons,” Sharpe said on his Nightcap podcast. 

While screen recordings of the live stream do not show Sharpe directly, the sounds of him and a woman can be heard in the background. These recordings have since been widely shared on X.

While grunting, Sharpe identified the woman as “my Michelle” in one of the clips. In others, she is heard groaning, “Papa, I love you,” to which Sharpe, breathing heavily, responded, “Yes, baby.”

During his apology on the podcast, Sharpe explained how the incident occurred.

“I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity,” he proclaimed. “I did not know IG live. I’ve never turned IG live on, so I don’t know how it works and all of sudden my other phone started going off.”

Sharpe said his heart dropped when he answered the phone and was informed his phone had been live-streaming his intimate.

Sharpe, a retired NFL player and a member of the Hall of Fame, won three Super Bowls—two with the Broncos and one with the Baltimore Ravens. 

He has since signed a multi-year contract with ESPN, following his appearances on First Take in August 2023. ESPN clarified that he will not be suspended for the live-streaming incident and will return on Monday.

In addition to his ESPN work, he co-hosts the Nightcap podcast with former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. 

Sharpe has viciously criticized Trump on both ESPN and social mediaIn 2020, Sharpe lamented Trump had not been held accountable for what he claimed were controversial remarks.

His harsh social media commentary included remarks like, “I’d rather pay 20 bucks a gallon than have Trump in office. Hope that answers your question.” 

