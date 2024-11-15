PragerU Founder Hospitalized, Receives Massive Support

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that PragerU founder Dennis Prager was hospitalized on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday morning, PragerU founder and our dear friend, Dennis Prager, suffered a serious back injury following a fall. He’s resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options. We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes the healing power of your prayers,” PragerU wrote on its Twitter account.

On Tuesday morning, PragerU founder and our dear friend, Dennis Prager, suffered a serious back injury following a fall. He's resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options. We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes… — PragerU (@prageru) November 13, 2024

Many conservatives responded to the post by praying for Prager and wishing him to recover soon. Among the people who wished Prager well were conservative activists Chaya Raichik behind Libs of TikTok, Robby Starbuck and Peachy Keenan.

Praying for his full and speedy recovery 🙏🏻 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 13, 2024

We’re all praying for Dennis! 🙏 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 13, 2024

Get better soon Dennis!! — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 13, 2024

Other people who wished Prager well were Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute, conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, Managing Editor of the Babylon Bee Joel Berry and Bishop Robert Barron.

Praying for you, Dennis 🙏 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 13, 2024

Praying for you, Dennis! 🙏🏼 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 14, 2024

Praying for you. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) November 13, 2024

Praying for you, Dennis. — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) November 13, 2024

Co-founder of the Daily Wire Jeremy Boreing, conservative professor Carol M. Swain and conservative author Brigitte Gabriel also prayed for Prager and wished him well.

God bless Dennis and Sue. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) November 13, 2024

Wishing you a speedy recovery and a short hospital stay. God bless! — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) November 13, 2024

Praying for Dennis! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 13, 2024

Prager also made the same announcement in one of his Twitter posts, and in the comments section, people wished him the fastest recovery.

“Prayers up for a beloved colleague,” Andrew Klavan of the Daily Wire wrote.

Prayers up for a beloved colleague. — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) November 13, 2024

“Prayers up for Dennis Prager,” conservative commentator Megyn Kelly wrote.

Prayers up for Dennis Prager. https://t.co/1PPPRj0w6m — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 14, 2024

The person behind Prager’s personal Twitter account also posted a video with Mark Davis, a guest host of Prager’s show, praying for Prager’s quick recovery from a back injury.

Join us in praying for Dennis's quick recovery from a back injury! pic.twitter.com/5gCIhshSEl — Dennis Prager (@DennisPrager) November 13, 2024

Klavan’s son, Spenser, also responded to the recent news.

“I shook Dennis’s hand not two weeks ago as we passed each other backstage at the Daily Wire election show. A kinder and more earnest man of thought and faith I have not met. Please pray for his recovery with me,” he wrote.

I shook Dennis's hand not two weeks ago as we passed each other backstage at the Daily Wire election show. A kinder and a more earnest man of thought and faith I have not met. Please pray for his recovery with me. https://t.co/iPbOgBLgg0 — Spencer A. Klavan (@SpencerKlavan) November 13, 2024

Founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, also asked his followers to pray for Prager.

“Please join with me and pray for my dear friend and Salem radio colleague, Dennis Prager. He had a bad fall, and doctors are currently assessing the best treatment options. His impact on my life and this country have been enormous, and I’m praying for a full and speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Please join with me and pray for my dear friend and Salem radio colleague, Dennis Prager. He had a bad fall and doctors are currently assessing the best treatment options. His impact on my life, and this country, have been enormous, and I'm praying for a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/lIZh8ueQNE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 13, 2024

Prayers up for Dennis Prager. We just met in person on election night and he was every bit as gracious and kind as I’d been told and as he’d always seemed to me from afar. https://t.co/8rZqU2nb4T — Megan Basham (@megbasham) November 14, 2024

A truly great American, Dennis Prager.

God bless you and heal you. https://t.co/aIR5dqwyMh — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 14, 2024

On Thursday, Prager thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes.