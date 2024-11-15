Quantcast
Thursday, November 14, 2024

PragerU Founder Hospitalized, Receives Massive Support

'Prayers up for Dennis Prager...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Dennis Prager
Dennis Prager / IMAGE: St. Petersburg College via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that PragerU founder Dennis Prager was hospitalized on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday morning, PragerU founder and our dear friend, Dennis Prager, suffered a serious back injury following a fall. He’s resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options. We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes the healing power of your prayers,” PragerU wrote on its Twitter account.

Many conservatives responded to the post by praying for Prager and wishing him to recover soon. Among the people who wished Prager well were conservative activists Chaya Raichik behind Libs of TikTok, Robby Starbuck and Peachy Keenan.

Other people who wished Prager well were Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute,  conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, Managing Editor of the Babylon Bee Joel Berry and Bishop Robert Barron.

Co-founder of the Daily Wire Jeremy Boreing, conservative professor Carol M. Swain and conservative author Brigitte Gabriel also prayed for Prager and wished him well.

Prager also made the same announcement in one of his Twitter posts, and in the comments section, people wished him the fastest recovery.

“Prayers up for a beloved colleague,” Andrew Klavan of the Daily Wire wrote.

“Prayers up for Dennis Prager,” conservative commentator Megyn Kelly wrote.

The person behind Prager’s personal Twitter account also posted a video with Mark Davis, a guest host of Prager’s show, praying for Prager’s quick recovery from a back injury.

Klavan’s son, Spenser, also responded to the recent news.

“I shook Dennis’s hand not two weeks ago as we passed each other backstage at the Daily Wire election show. A kinder and more earnest man of thought and faith I have not met. Please pray for his recovery with me,” he wrote.

Founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, also asked his followers to pray for Prager.

“Please join with me and pray for my dear friend and Salem radio colleague, Dennis Prager. He had a bad fall, and doctors are currently assessing the best treatment options. His impact on my life and this country have been enormous, and I’m praying for a full and speedy recovery,” he wrote.

On Thursday, Prager thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes.

