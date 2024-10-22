Kamala Panders to Christians After Showing True Colors

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After recently telling Christians at one of her recent rallies that they don’t belong there, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris tried to fix the situation by gaslighting the believers and pretending that she is a Christian as well.

“We each have the power to make a difference—in our communities and this election. Now is the time to come together to show faith in action and service,” Harris wrote on Twitter.

In the post, she also included a photo of her standing in a church with the caption “Souls to the Polls. Putting Faith Into Action.”

The recent news came after Harris once again demolished her chances of winning the upcoming election fairly after telling Christian students at her rally that they don’t belong there because they believe that Jesus Christ is Lord and oppose abortion.

“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street,” she said, with the leftist audience cheering and clapping while the students were escorted out of the building.

On the other hand, on Oct. 20, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, Gov. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, showed the entire country and Christians, in particular, the difference between Republicans and Democrats.

Conservatives and Christians on Twitter mocked Harris and her attempts to save her failing political campaign.

“I think you’re at the wrong rally,” Auron MacIntyre of the Blaze Media wrote.

MacIntyre’s colleague, Allie Beth Stuckey, also made fun of Harris.

“Christian Nationalism is so scary,” she wrote.

Founder of Freedom Toons, Seamus Coughlin, also mocked Harris.

“I was told religion had no place in politics,” he wrote.

Some Catholics in the comments section, however, informed Harris that they have already made up their minds when it comes to who they plan to vote for on Nov. 5.

“Christians are voting for Trump,” @PrayTheRosary12 wrote.

Others pointed out that Harris is a “vile” woman because she would say and do anything to win this election.

“Just a few days ago, Kamala was holding a rally when someone in the crowd yelled, ‘Jesus is Lord!’ and another yelled, ‘Christ is King!’ to which she responded, ‘Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally!’ Today, she is visiting a black church, quoting scripture. This woman is vile,” @thereallorilove wrote.