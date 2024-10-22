Exhausted Kamala Leaves Stage After 6 Minutes

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Oct. 19, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris recently left the stage in Detroit after being there for just over six minutes because she was exhausted.

Since Harris supporters didn’t come to the event just for seven minutes, the event continued after Harris was replaced by a woke singer, Lizzo, who gave an ad idea to the Trump campaign by saying that “the whole country will be like Detroit” if Harris becomes the president of United States.

“They’re in total self-destruction mode,” @_johnnymaga wrote.

At the Kamala rally, Lizzo just celebrated the fact that if Kamala wins, "the whole country will be like Detroit." They're in total self destruction mode. pic.twitter.com/zls6xtVKQD — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 19, 2024

The recent news came after the Harris campaign ironically decided to gaslight Americans by saying that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is not mentally and physically capable of being the future president of the United States because he is always exhausted.

“BULLS**T. He stayed LONGER than planned and signed a baseball and other items for charitable hurricane relief for another 10 mins afterwards. You can shove this absolute bulls**t right up your a**. Lying pieces of sh**,” political commentator Dan Bongino said in defense of Trump.

BULLSHIT.

He stayed LONGER than planned and signed a baseball and other items for charitable hurricane relief for another 10 mins afterwards.

You can shove this absolute bullshit right up your ass. Lying pieces of shit. https://t.co/IvKN8a3h4j — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 18, 2024

Trump also denied the claims, as reported by Breitbart News.

“What event did I cancel? I haven’t canceled. She doesn’t go to any events. She’s a loser. She didn’t even show up for the Catholics last night. It was insulting. All they are is sound bites,” Trump said.

Q: Kamala says you're "exhausted" and that's why you're canceling events? PRESIDENT TRUMP: What event did I cancel? I haven't canceled. She doesn't go to any events. She's a loser. She didn't even show up for the Catholics last night. It was insulting. All they are is sound… pic.twitter.com/IGM2ISzi7o — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

After witnessing Harris’s campaign lies and Harris’s recent performance in Detroit, conservatives on Twitter mocked Harris while also pointing out that Trump is performing so much better than Harris.

“Kamala — exhausted and spiraling as she caves under the pressure of losing — was on stage in Detroit for six minutes and 36 seconds. President Trump was on stage in Detroit for one hour and 27 minutes last night,” Trump War Room wrote.

Kamala — exhausted and spiraling as she caves under the pressure of losing — was on stage in Detroit for six minutes and 36 seconds. President Trump was on stage in Detroit for one hour and 27 minutes last night. pic.twitter.com/etWOTObrst — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 19, 2024

Author Tim Murtaugh also wrote about Harris’s poor performance.

“Some event that was,” he wrote.

Kamala Harris was on stage in Detroit today for a grand total of 6 minutes, 36 seconds. Recording artist Lizzo was with her and for some reason did not perform any music. Some event that was. Trump did an hour and 27 minutes in Detroit last night, btw.pic.twitter.com/2vtW86rWC1 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 19, 2024

Trump’s senior adviser and founder of America First Legal, Steven Miller, also mocked Harris on social media.

“She’s Kollapsing,” he wrote.

Other people claimed that Harris broke “another Guinness record” by spending less than 10 minutes on stage.

Kamala just broke another Guinness record—on stage for a mere 7 minutes because she’s clearly not well. Karma catching up? Seems like it. Kamala, exhausted and spiraling under the pressure of losing, was on stage in Detroit for just 6 minutes and 36 seconds. Meanwhile, President… pic.twitter.com/OKJw0EUH4n — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) October 19, 2024

However, Harris has already admitted that she is exhausted, saying she usually wakes up “in the middle of the night these days.”

“The pressure is getting to her,” Trump War Room wrote.

Kamala: "I wake up in the middle of the night usually these days. Just to be honest with you." The pressure is getting to her! pic.twitter.com/gR2gRlgRFI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

One day before that, Harris’s vice presidential pick, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., also admitted it’s true.

“We’re fatigued,” he said.