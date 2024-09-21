Kamala Chameleon Morphs into Gun-Totin’ Stand-Your-Ground Advocate in Oprah Interview

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris alarmingly claimed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday that she would shoot someone who broke into her house, before promptly trying to walk the comment back with an awkward cackle.

While interviewing Harris at a townhall event in Michigan, Winfrey asked the vice president about a comment she made during her Sept. 10 debate against former President Donald Trump, when she publicly claimed to be a gun owner.

Harris reiterated that she and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, were both gun owners. When Winfrey appeared shocked by that, Harris laughed, “Look, if somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot.”

Harris then quickly tried to backtrack, saying, “I probably shouldn’t have said that. My staff will deal with that later.”

The vice president went on to claim that there was no “choice” between the Second Amendment and gun control.

“I think for far too long on the issue of gun violence, some people have been pushing a really false choice to say you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away,” she claimed.

“I’m in favor of the Second Amendment, and I’m in favor of ‘assault weapons‘ bans, universal background checks, red flag laws,” Harris added.

However, Harris has indicated previously that she would back far more extreme gun-confiscation measures, including a mandatory buyback of certain firearms.

In July, she called a mandatory buyback program a “great idea,” and suggested she’d be willing to take executive “action” on it if Congress refused to comply.

Whoa – Kamala promises to take executive action to confiscate firearms the first 100 days of her term She’s going to seize the guns Communism is here and it just organized a bloodless coup to push Biden out of the way pic.twitter.com/ALAX7xvHeb — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 30, 2024

Harris’s support for such a policy is not surprising, given she backed it during her 2020 presidential campaign as well.

“We have to have a buyback program, and I support a mandatory gun buyback program,” Harris said in 2019. “It’s got to be smart, we got to do it the right way. But there are 5 million [assault weapons] at least, some estimate as many as 10 million, and we’re going to have to have smart public policy that’s about taking those off the streets, but doing it the right way.”