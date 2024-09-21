Biden Hosted Arab Leader w/ Ties to Terrorism at Sept. 11 Summit

(Headline USA) The Biden White House hosted an Arabic leader with ties to a terrorist organization on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, according to the Washington Examiner.

On Sept. 11 of this year, President Joe Biden’s National Security Council hosted Shadi Zaza, CEO of Rahma Worldwide, along with several other Arabic community leaders, at a roundtable event.

Unearthed social-media posts show Zaza and Rahma Worldwide have close ties to Hamas. In fact, Zaza and other Rahma Worldwide officials were pictured in Gaza meeting with the Hamas-run Ministry of Social Development just days before Hamas launched its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

According to Sam Westrop, director of the Middle East Forum’s Islamist Watch project, Rahma Worldwide “appears to be a key component of a Hamas-aligned network in the United States.” The group has been instrumental in securing U.S. funds for various aid initiatives to Gaza, he added.

Through groups such as Rahma Worldwide, “the federal government is subsidizing terror,” Wenstrop argued.

Rahma Worldwide insisted that its “involvement in Gaza focuses exclusively on humanitarian support while we abide by international standards of aid work, working through recognized channels to ensure the delivery of essential services,” the group said in a statement.

“We refute any suggestion of our support for terror-related activities,” it continued. “Our mission is solely to aid the vulnerable and displaced.”

A spokesperson for Biden’s NSC insisted they were not aware of Zaza and Rahma Worldwide’s connections to Hamas leaders and said the roundtable event that Zaza attended was more focused on countering the Assad regime in Syria than on Gaza.

However, the report will likely raise concerns that Biden’s National Security Council is pushing a deliberately anti-Israel agenda despite the president’s commitment to continue supporting the Jewish state in its fight against Hamas.

The NSC’s own coordinator for intelligence and defense policy, Maher Bitar, is connected to anti-Israel groups, including Students for Justice in Palestine.

“When Deputy National Security Advisor Maher Bitar was at Georgetown, he was on the board of Students for Justice in Palestine—the organization now calling for the elimination of Israel by violent revolution,” former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman revealed. “Personnel is policy, as they say, and Biden/Blinken/Sullivan’s policy is understandably awful and frightening.”

