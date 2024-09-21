Quantcast
Jill Biden’s Attendance at First Cabinet Meeting in 11 Months Raises Questions

'Absolutely NO ONE elected Jill Biden...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Call her “Madam President”?

First Lady Jill Biden raised eyebrows on Friday after presiding over a Cabinet meeting convened by President Joe Biden, where she touted her alleged work on women’s health. 

Jill led the public portion of the Cabinet gathering—the first in nearly a year—shortly after being introduced by her husband, whose fitness and mental acuity has been repeatedly questioned.

“It’s all yours, kid,” Biden said, after introducing his wife, who replied, “Thank you!” She then summarized her initiatives.

The optics of Jill being seated at the head of the table in the West Wing’s Cabinet Room did not sit well with many X commentors, particularly as concerns continue to grow about Biden’s cognitive decline. 

“This is nuts,” commented Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk on X. “Who is running the country?! Absolutely NO ONE elected Jill Biden.” 

Podcast host Benny Johnson added to the controversy by sharing a photo of what appeared to be a White House stationery with the embossed signatures of both the president and first lady. 

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy chimed in, joking that Jill Biden had received the same number of votes as Kamala Harris—“zero”—yet was presiding over the high-level meeting. 

“Their new rule appears to be: the fewer votes you’ve earned, the more power you get to exercise,” he commented. 

Pro-Trump activist Ryan Fournier echoed the frustration, writing, “This pisses me off. The entire nation is on fire and Jill Biden is running the show.”

Criticism of Biden handing the meeting over to Jill is likely fueled by the high expectations surrounding the rare Cabinet gathering. The last Cabinet meeting took place on Oct. 2, 2023, nearly a year ago.

The lack of meetings, combined with Joe Biden’s visible physical decline, has prompted mounting criticism and sparked questions about who is really in charge of the White House. 

Democrats had already mounted a successful pressure campaign to push Biden out of the 2024 race over public polls showing voters did not believe he was fit to serve four more years. 

