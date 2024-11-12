Taxpayers Stuck with $15M Bill for ‘Mr.’ Fauci’s Security, Chauffeur After Retirement

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) American taxpayers are footing “Mr.” Anthony Fauci’s multimillion-dollar bill for private security and chauffeur services nearly two years after his retirement.

The federal government granted Fauci, now a private citizen, $15 million in taxpayer-funded security through a baffling arrangement between the Biden-led U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The $15 million figure covers only Jan. 4, 2023, to Sept. 20, 2024, according to bombshell, never-before-seen documents reviewed Thursday by Open the Books and The Dossier.

Notably, Fauci retired in December 2022 after serving as President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor for nearly two years, suggesting the total bill could be astronomically higher.

SCOOP: As private citizen, Dr. Fauci received a $15 million taxpayer-funded security detail This was an unprecedented clandestine agreement, given the use of taxpayer funds to subsidize the expenses of a retired government bureaucrat. DOCS –> https://t.co/SmE3DsseuG — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) November 7, 2024

The documents, obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request, reveal that the $15 million reportedly covered salaries and benefits of deputies and administrative staff protecting Fauci. It also covers transportation and police equipment.

Fauci previously cost taxpayers as the highest-paid federal employee from 2019 to 2022. He also received cash awards from domestic and international organizations, according to Open the Books and The Dossier.

In addition to being driven by a private chauffeur and armed guards, Fauci enjoys a highly generous $355,000 annual pension, adding to this $15 million fortune following 54 years in public service.

The Dossier and Open the Books noted that Fauci’s pension surpasses that of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and is just under the president’s annual salary of $400,000.

Fauci left the government in disgrace after coming under fire for his blind endorsement of draconian government-mandated lockdowns and vaccine passports, which forced several Americans to take the COVID-19 jab.

