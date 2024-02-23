Quantcast
Friday, February 23, 2024

Kamala’s Husband Admits She’s Living Out ‘Veep’

'On a dime I'm traveling the country, traveling the world, doing everything I can to … support her as a husband first, because if I'm not being great, it is almost like national security issue...'

Posted by Contributing Author
'Veep'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer in 'Veep' / IMAGE: Max via YouTube

(Headline USA) Second gentleman Doug Emhoff admitted this week that he and Vice President Kamala Harris are living out the political satire show Veep, according to the Daily Mail.

Harris has been compared to the award-winning HBO comedy’s main character, Vice President Selina Meyer, played by actress Julia Louis–Dreyfus, who is known for her frequent gaffes, embarrassing lack of common sense and inappropriate behavior toward staff. 

When asked on Wednesday by Bravo’s Andy Cohen whether he’s ever watched the show, Emhoff replied, “We’re living it.”

Like Harris, Meyer in the show becomes the country’s first female vice president after awkwardly stumbling into power. Her convoluted and nonsensical speech patterns have been likened to Harris’s frequent word salads.

A running joke also finds the character regularly asking, “Did the president call?” with the response always being negative.

Naturally—as one might expect for an HBO series starring Louis–Dreyfus, the far-left billionaire heiress to a French shipping magnate—Meyer ultimately comes off as a somewhat sympathetic, feminist antihero, with a hearty dose of progressive messaging and right-wing lampooning injected into the show’s subtext.

Emhoff, apparently, did not see an issue with the comparison.

“It’s non-stop,” Emhoff said of his wife’s job. “When the phone rings after hours, no one is calling to say hi. It is all something very intense. It is a lot and I’m so proud of her.”

The second gentleman was also asked by Cohen whether he and Harris were close to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, offering a thoroughly ambiguous response.

“We’re working so hard, but we’re with them all the time,” Emhoff responded. “The four of us together, it’s great.”

Emhoff then bragged about inventing his role as the first second gentleman, saying he sees his primary responsibility as supporting Harris.

“I also didn’t want to get stuck on any gender norms or anything, and here I’m supporting the first woman to be vice president,” he said.

“On a dime I’m traveling the country, traveling the world, doing everything I can to … support her as a husband first, because if I’m not being great, it is almost like national security issue,” he continued. “I don’t need her mad at me; I need her to be focused.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Democrat Running to Replace Adam Schiff in Congress is under Investigation for Perjury
Next article
Another Reason to Question Government CPI Data

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com