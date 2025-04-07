Quantcast
Monday, April 7, 2025

Army DEI Adviser Busted Posting Gay Porn While Deployed

Serving this country in uniform for 24 years has been the greatest honor of my life. That’s why I am deeply sorry for the lapse in judgment that brought embarrassment to the Army...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
US Army
An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper participates in artillery training during a field exercise on Fort Bragg. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A veteran is under fire after sharing gay porn of himself on X. But there were two problem: he is a married Army Reserve lieutenant colonel specializing in diversity, equity, and inclusion—and some of his porn was recorded during his deployment overseas. 

Lt. Col. Adam Harmon served as both an equal opportunity adviser and a diversity, equity, and inclusion professional in the Army—later working as a DEI attorney at prominent firms Foley Hoag and WilmerHale. 

According to the New York Post—the first to report on Harmon’s acts Thursday—both Harmon and his husband are West Point graduates. 

Harmon allegedly ran an X account called “franzkafka2007,” where he shared “workplace fantasies, self-generated X-rated content and lurid propositions for the past six years,” the Post noted. 

Harmon apologized for his behavior while on deployment, telling the Post: “Serving this country in uniform for 24 years has been the greatest honor of my life. That’s why I am deeply sorry for the lapse in judgment that brought embarrassment to the Army, my unit and myself.” 

“This occurred during an especially lonely chapter of my life, but I take full responsibility,” he added. “I believe in accountability, in learning from our mistakes and in using them as a path to growth — and that’s exactly what I intend to do here.” 

The Post‘s analysis of the raunchy X page noted that Harmon left “his fingerprints” all over the account despite his apparent attempts to remain anonymous. 

In December 2022, he shared a vacation photo in a Speedo on both his personal Instagram and X, displaying a right-arm tattoo. 

Then, in September 2023, he boasted about three sex toys—known in gay culture as “butt plugs”—featuring his lieutenant colonel insignia. 

In one video, Harmon recorded himself masturbating in the middle of barracks, captioning it, “A few guys have been very into f–king me in uniform lately so why not.” 

Even worse, he shared what appeared to be a nude photo of himself timestamped in the United Arab Emirates in November 2024, while he was officially stationed in Kuwait. 

The posting did not stop there. The Post noted, “The lieutenant colonel also shared two blushworthy sex pics of himself taken by other men — one in which he performs fellatio. Neither post identifies the other man as his husband.” 

It added, “Harmon also posted two raunchy photos of a man whom he identifies as his husband, Bennett, who has been awarded the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Combat Action Badge and 15 other decorations during his service, according to Army Reserve records.” 

Critics say the issue with Harmon’s posts isn’t their sexual nature, but that they violated his duty to protect the country. 

While he has deleted the page, the Post’s reporting led to his dismissal from his current job. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
