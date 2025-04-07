Sick: Black Man Accused of Stabbing White Teen Raises $160K in Donations

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Hundreds of individuals have reportedly donated over $160,000 to a digital fundraiser for Karmelo Anthony, the man accused of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old white teen at a Texas track meet..

The fund—started by Anthony’s family—appeared to seek to cover the legal fees tied to first-degree murder charges. According to the Frisco Police Department, Anthony fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf, a 16-year-old student-athlete with a 4.0 GPA, during a track meet on April 2.

The incident reportedly began when Metcalf and his twin brother, Hunter, asked Anthony to move from seats assigned to them. Anthony allegedly refused, and after a brief altercation, took a knife out of his bag and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

The beloved athlete died in his brother’s arms.

Fundraiser for Texas football star Austin Metcalf’s accused killer rakes in $60,000 as he claims self-defense https://t.co/OLMKd3zgX3 pic.twitter.com/jtFTk9dzSR — New York Post (@nypost) April 6, 2025

When apprehended by police, Anthony defiantly said, “I’m not alleged, I did it,” claiming his actions were in self-defense. His family echoed these claims in a GiveSendGo fundraiser.

“This is the Official Support Fund for Karmelo and his family during this challenging and difficult time,” the family wrote.

They added, “The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful. As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever.”

The fundraiser, set at $200,000, has already attracted significant donations—some as high as $3,000—with supporters commenting, “Let’s get this baby home” and “We are here for you, Karmelo!” The Daily Mail was first to report on the fundraiser.

In contrast, Metcalf’s twin brother offered a different account of the seat dispute’s events.

In an interview with WFAA the day after the athlete’s death, Hunter recalled: “We asked him to move. He started getting aggressive and talking reckless, and my brother stepped in and said, ‘You need to move.’ He’s like, ‘Make me move,’ [and] also grabbed his backpack,” Hunter said, before saying he couldn’t explain further what happened.”

He added: “I look at my brother and then, I’m not gonna talk about the rest… I try to, I try to help him but it was just senseless. It was, it was really senseless, really. I don’t know why a person would do that to someone just over that little argument.”