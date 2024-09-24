Kamala Harris Wants Another Debate w/ Trump Because She’s Losing

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Kamala Harris recently agreed to another debate with Donald Trump, with recent news suggesting that she decided to do that because she is losing this election in the battleground states and even some blue states.

On Sept. 21, 2024, the Harris-Walz campaign stated that Harris was ready for another debate with Trump on Oct. 23, 2024, on CNN, another extremely biased mass media network that would be on her side.

Harris’s social media intern also wrote on her official Twitter account that she is ready for debate.

I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23. I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me. https://t.co/Trb8HUBsDh — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 21, 2024

However, during his recent rally in North Carolina, Trump said he wouldn’t agree to participate in another debate, stating that it is too late because the mai-in-voting has already begun.

BREAKING: Trump just told the voters of North Carolina that there won't be another debate with Kamala Harris because voting has already begun, and the only reason she wants to do it is because she knows she's LOSING "She's done one debate. I've done two. It's too late to do… pic.twitter.com/zefd22eEv2 — George (@BehizyTweets) September 21, 2024

Trump also said that Harris suddenly wanted to debate because she was losing the election, a statement with which the senior writer for the National Review, Dan McLaughlin, agreed.

“The typical rule of thumb is that the side that wants more debates is the side that’s losing,” he wrote, adding that Trump made a wise decision by avoiding another debate.

The typical rule of thumb is that the side that wants more debates is the side that's losing. Which suggests that the Harris campaign's internal polling may belie the smug certainty of victory that pervades her online supporters. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 21, 2024

Trump, of course, is probably wise to duck another debate unless he is going to be more prepared & disciplined than he was in the last one – which would require a very old dog learning new tricks. Harris has huge vulnerabilities in a debate, but Trump doesn't have what it takes… — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 21, 2024

Recent news also indicated that Harris is losing many potential voters. The Washington Free Beacon reported that white working-class people are not going to vote for Harris after learning that one of the biggest unions in the country, Teamsters, refused to endorse any presidential candidate this year despite their previous decade-long allegiance and loyalty to the Democratic Party.

Harris also has a problem with voters from swing states, like Pennsylvania. Even Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., recently said that the state’s residents support Trump.

Facts back this rhetoric. WVIA recently reported that one of the deep blue counties in Pennsylvania, Luzerne County, recently flipped red, which resulted in conservatives celebrating the victory.

WE DID IT! IT IS DONE! We flipped Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, from 🔵🔜🔴. This is monumental, earth-shattering, ground shaking news. Thank you to EVERY single volunteer that contributed to this victory! — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 23, 2024

MY HEART SINGS! We can do this — we CAN win Pennsylvania. I am so fired up! To anyone in Luzerne County, please visit the GOP HQ & volunteer: 212 Wyoming Avenue

Kingston, PA 18704 Connect w/ ➡️ @Emerson__Viars & @MatthewLamorea8 🔥 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 23, 2024

However, Pennsylvania was not the only state supporting Trump instead of Harris. According to the Sept. 23, 2024, polling by the New York Times and Siena College, Trump led Harris in three battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina—50-45, 49-45 and 49-47, respectively.

Aside from the swing states, Harris may also lose to Trump in two infamous blue states.

One of those states is Virginia, in which, according to a new poll from the University of Mary Washington, Harris only has a slight one-percent lead, which is usually considered a margin of error.

Another blue state, New York, may also turn red, as Fox News reported. Headline USA recently reported that the infamously far-left New York City may also vote for Trump.

Harris also recently decided not to attend a historic Al Smith charity dinner, during which attendees constantly “roast” each other, which could result in her losing even more voters.