Monday, September 23, 2024

Kamala Harris Wants Another Debate w/ Trump Because She’s Losing

'The typical rule of thumb is that the side that wants more debates is the side that's losing...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris speak during separate debates hosted by CNN. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Kamala Harris recently agreed to another debate with Donald Trump, with recent news suggesting that she decided to do that because she is losing this election in the battleground states and even some blue states.

On Sept. 21, 2024, the Harris-Walz campaign stated that Harris was ready for another debate with Trump on Oct. 23, 2024, on CNN, another extremely biased mass media network that would be on her side.

Harris’s social media intern also wrote on her official Twitter account that she is ready for debate.

However, during his recent rally in North Carolina, Trump said he wouldn’t agree to participate in another debate, stating that it is too late because the mai-in-voting has already begun.

Trump also said that Harris suddenly wanted to debate because she was losing the election, a statement with which the senior writer for the National Review, Dan McLaughlin, agreed.

“The typical rule of thumb is that the side that wants more debates is the side that’s losing,” he wrote, adding that Trump made a wise decision by avoiding another debate.

Recent news also indicated that Harris is losing many potential voters. The Washington Free Beacon reported that white working-class people are not going to vote for Harris after learning that one of the biggest unions in the country, Teamsters, refused to endorse any presidential candidate this year despite their previous decade-long allegiance and loyalty to the Democratic Party.

Harris also has a problem with voters from swing states, like Pennsylvania. Even Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., recently said that the state’s residents support Trump.

Facts back this rhetoric. WVIA recently reported that one of the deep blue counties in Pennsylvania, Luzerne County, recently flipped red, which resulted in conservatives celebrating the victory.

However, Pennsylvania was not the only state supporting Trump instead of Harris. According to the Sept. 23, 2024, polling by the New York Times and Siena College, Trump led Harris in three battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina—50-45, 49-45 and 49-47, respectively.

Aside from the swing states, Harris may also lose to Trump in two infamous blue states.

One of those states is Virginia, in which, according to a new poll from the University of Mary Washington, Harris only has a slight one-percent lead, which is usually considered a margin of error.

Another blue state, New York, may also turn red, as Fox News reported. Headline USA recently reported that the infamously far-left New York City may also vote for Trump.

Harris also recently decided not to attend a historic Al Smith charity dinner, during which attendees constantly “roast” each other, which could result in her losing even more voters.

