Leftists Use College Students, Oversees Ballots to Steal Election While Conservatives Win Major Battles in Multiple States

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) While conservatives are winning many battles in multiple states, leftists implement different tactics to make sure they will be able to steal the 2024 election.

Among the tactics that they implemented were brainwashing already politically leftist college students, focusing their attention on overseas ballots and allowing people who did not verify that they are citizens of the United States to vote in the upcoming election.

The Federalist recently reported that Guides.Vote, a leftist “voter guide” organization, contacted some professors at colleges and universities to push leftist students to vote for Kamala Harris.

“We have made it simple to incorporate our guides and resources into your existing curriculum,” Claire Adams, campus and youth programs director for Guides.Vote, wrote in an email to a professor that was obtained by the news source. “We hope you’ll check out our guides and use our resources to help your students vote.”

Even though the organization claimed it didn’t have a political ideology, The Federalist exposed its explicit anti-Trump bias, which the organization showed in its “guides.”

According to Politico, Democrats’ other tactic was to concentrate on overseas votes, claiming that 1.6 million overseas voters live in the battleground states. Gateway Pundit reported that the article’s original title was “Could Overseas Voters be the Ticket to Winning the Election?” However, Politico changed it to “Could voters abroad hold all the cards?” just not to be so obvious with their true goal.

The Hill also recently reported that the Arizona Supreme Court unanimously voted to allow almost 100,000 people to vote without providing proof of American citizenship.

All of these recent decisions to steal the upcoming election came as a pushback to conservatives recently winning multiple battles in the 2024 election war.

Assistant News Director for Florida Voice News Eric Daugherty recently revealed that Florida and two swing states, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, have seen a “rightward trend in mail-in voting requests compared to this same point in 2020.”

“The Democratic lead has declined in all three,” he added.

🚨 JUST IN: Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina all have seen a rightward trend in mail-in voting requests compared to this same point in 2020. The Democratic lead has declined in all three. pic.twitter.com/E2CZo6Z0Np — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2024

Oklahoma also removed 450,000 ineligible voters from the state’s rolls, Georgia required a hand count of ballots to confirm electronic results and Virginia mandated all votes for the 2024 election to be cast by paper ballot.