Quantcast
Monday, September 23, 2024

Leftists Use College Students, Oversees Ballots to Steal Election While Conservatives Win Major Battles in Multiple States

'We hope you’ll check out our guides and use our resources to help your students vote...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Maricopa mail-in voting
A voter drops off her ballot at a drop box in Mesa, Ariz. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) While conservatives are winning many battles in multiple states, leftists implement different tactics to make sure they will be able to steal the 2024 election.

Among the tactics that they implemented were brainwashing already politically leftist college students, focusing their attention on overseas ballots and allowing people who did not verify that they are citizens of the United States to vote in the upcoming election.

The Federalist recently reported that Guides.Vote, a leftist “voter guide” organization, contacted some professors at colleges and universities to push leftist students to vote for Kamala Harris.

“We have made it simple to incorporate our guides and resources into your existing curriculum,” Claire Adams, campus and youth programs director for Guides.Vote, wrote in an email to a professor that was obtained by the news source. “We hope you’ll check out our guides and use our resources to help your students vote.”

Even though the organization claimed it didn’t have a political ideology, The Federalist exposed its explicit anti-Trump bias, which the organization showed in its “guides.”

According to Politico, Democrats’ other tactic was to concentrate on overseas votes, claiming that 1.6 million overseas voters live in the battleground states. Gateway Pundit reported that the article’s original title was “Could Overseas Voters be the Ticket to Winning the Election?” However, Politico changed it to “Could voters abroad hold all the cards?” just not to be so obvious with their true goal.

The Hill also recently reported that the Arizona Supreme Court unanimously voted to allow almost 100,000 people to vote without providing proof of American citizenship.

All of these recent decisions to steal the upcoming election came as a pushback to conservatives recently winning multiple battles in the 2024 election war.

Assistant News Director for Florida Voice News Eric Daugherty recently revealed that Florida and two swing states, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, have seen a “rightward trend in mail-in voting requests compared to this same point in 2020.”

“The Democratic lead has declined in all three,” he added.

Oklahoma also removed 450,000 ineligible voters from the state’s rolls, Georgia required a hand count of ballots to confirm electronic results and Virginia mandated all votes for the 2024 election to be cast by paper ballot.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala Harris Wants Another Debate w/ Trump Because She’s Losing
Next article
Mass Media Suddenly Covers Trump Rallies Again Because Potential Assassination Attempt Is Coming

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com