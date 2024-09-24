Trump Slams Laughable Charges for Alleged Would-Be Assassin

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump issued a strong rebuke of the federal prosecutors overseeing what has been described as the second assassination attempt against him.

In a press statement, Trump accused the Biden-Harris DOJ of “mishandling” and “downplaying” the deadly threat he faced earlier this month, citing the lack of strong charges and public information of what transpired that day.

“The charges brought against the maniac assassin are a slap on the wrist,” the former president added in a statement shared on Truth Social.

“It’s no wonder, since the DOJ and FBI have been coming after me nonstop with Weaponized Lawfare since I announced my first Historic Campaign for the Presidency,” the former president continued.

Ryan Wesley Routh, believed to have plotted to kill Trump on Sept. 15, was only charged with two counts related to illegal weapon possession.

This marked the second assassination attempt on Trump in two months, following Thomas Matthew Crooks’s attack during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where one person was killed, and two others were injured.

The Republican candidate for president minced no words in his many legal battles against the DOJ and Democrats, from the Russian collusion probe to both impeachments.

“The DOJ and FBI have a Conflict of Interest since they have been obsessed with ‘Getting Trump’ for so long,” Trump continued in the same statement. “It’s very difficult to trust the Biden/Harris DOJ/FBI to investigate the assassination attempts, due to Election Interference and the FAKE CASES brought against me, including their control over local D.A.s and A.G.s.”

Even FBI Director Christopher Wray faced criticism from Trump. “What he said was disgraceful, especially since it was witnessed LIVE by millions of people, and he was forced to immediately retract,” Trump said, referencing Wray’s debunked claim that the president was never grazed by a bullet.