‘I Have Napalm’: Police Stop Suspect Trying to Burn Car Near US Capitol as Trump Was Inside

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Police reportedly stopped a Virginia man trying to burn a car outside the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday as President-elect Donald Trump visited Republican lawmakers and paid his respects to the late former President Jimmy Carter.

The 35-year-old suspect reportedly attempted to light his car on fire on First Street Northwest near the Grant Memorial, U.S. Capitol police said, according to NBC 4 Washington.

SCOOP: US Capitol Police have arrested a man at Grant Memorial after getting a suspicious vehicle report A grounds crew worker saw him trying to light something on fire in his car & when asked what he was doing he allegedly said:"I have napalm and I'm trying to light it on fire" — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 8, 2025

Police arrested the suspect after he ignited a bag on top of his vehicle, the outlet reported. The bag reportedly “extinguished itself” when officers rushed toward the suspect.

When asked what he was doing, the suspect reportedly told a grounds crew worker, “I have napalm and I’m trying to light it on fire.”

Although the vehicle was labeled “suspicious out of an abundance of caution,” according to the outlet, the USPC Hazardous Incident Response Division determined it not toe be dangerous around 7 p.m., police said.

The fire department and hazmat team were reportedly called to the scene following the incident, NBC 4 Washington reported.

Investigators said the car was spray painted over, according to the outlet. The suspect’s bag reportedly contained accelerants inside of it.

Trump and his wife, Melania, wore black on Wednesday as they solemnly paid their respects to Carter, who rest inside a U.S. flag-covered coffin at the U.S. Capitol.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pay their respects to President Jimmy Carter, laying in state at the U.S. Capitol. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LBC6Wkq7wX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 8, 2025

The president-elect received booming applause when he entered a meeting with Republican senators during the same visit.

Trump said “it feels great” to be back in the U.S. Capitol during a brief interaction with reporters as he and his entourage entered the building.

🚨 Senators ERUPT in cheers as Trump arrives on Capitol Hill with Vance for a meeting on agenda items. We finally have a real president again. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0JhECHpdJ1 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 8, 2025

🚨 REPORTER: “Mr. President, how does it feel to be back at the Capitol?” TRUMP: “It feels great!” We’ve been waiting for this day for a LONG time! pic.twitter.com/qiXglY9v2m — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 8, 2025

Earlier on Wednesday, police reportedly arrested a 44-year-old man in possession of a machete and three other knives at a Capitol checkpoint. The suspect faces multiple charges of carrying a deadly weapon, according to NBC 4 Washington.

The attempted arsonist and the machete-wielding suspect are not believed to be connected, the outlet noted.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.