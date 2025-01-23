Quantcast
Thursday, January 23, 2025

Kamala Crawls to Hillary Clinton’s House for Post-Election Pity Party

Harris and Clinton buddied up as soon as the Democrat Party ousted former President Joe Biden from the top of their party’s 2024 ticket.

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: Kamala Harris via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) A defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris crawled over to fellow failed presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s house in December 2024 for a post-election pity party.

Harris and Clinton buddied up as soon as the Democrat Party ousted former President Joe Biden from the top of their party’s 2024 ticket.

Both women who America rejected in their efforts to take down President Donald Trump deepened their bond with a Washington, D.C. celebration of losers, New York Magazine reported Thursday.

“In December, Harris quietly slipped out of her official residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington and over to Clinton’s home a few blocks away to chat and celebrate at a private reception for the former Secretary of State after Biden awarded her the Medal of Freedom,” the outlet reported.

Clinton endorsed Harris immediately after Biden tapped her as his replacement, beating former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to it.

Harris and Clinton have reportedly had multiple conversations relating to their “exceedingly rare shared experience” of being trounced by Trump in a presidential election, according to New York Magazine. They often spoke about their future plans after suffering such national humiliation.

The Kamala-Hillary friendship started when the former vice president first arrived in Washington, D.C. as a senator in 2017, the outlet noted.

Harris reportedly called Clinton for advice while she was serving as a senator, and this relationship continued as she consorted with Crooked Hillary as Biden’s second banana.

Harris’s sister, Maya, is among the failed 2024 presidential candidate’s closest allies and strategists, according to the outlet.

However, this choice was doomed for failure as Maya Harris, a former policy advisor for Hillary Clinton, was at the helm of her sister’s failed 2020 campaign.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
HERE WE GO AGAIN: Cantankerous Judge Blocks Trump’s ‘Birthright Citizenship’ Rollback
Next article
Report: J6 Committee Members Sought Sexual Favors w/ ‘Star Witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com