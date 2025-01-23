Kamala Crawls to Hillary Clinton’s House for Post-Election Pity Party

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) A defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris crawled over to fellow failed presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s house in December 2024 for a post-election pity party.

Harris and Clinton buddied up as soon as the Democrat Party ousted former President Joe Biden from the top of their party’s 2024 ticket.

Both women who America rejected in their efforts to take down President Donald Trump deepened their bond with a Washington, D.C. celebration of losers, New York Magazine reported Thursday.

What comes next for Kamala Harris? She’s processing Trump and hasn’t given up on the presidency. But California and retirement also beckon. Read Gabriel Debenedetti's report now: https://t.co/J3lwONE1zt pic.twitter.com/WB8kU3Lx8Z — New York Magazine (@NYMag) January 23, 2025

“In December, Harris quietly slipped out of her official residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington and over to Clinton’s home a few blocks away to chat and celebrate at a private reception for the former Secretary of State after Biden awarded her the Medal of Freedom,” the outlet reported.

Clinton endorsed Harris immediately after Biden tapped her as his replacement, beating former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to it.

Bill and Hillary smirked and laughed throughout Trump’s entire Inauguration speech. They are eat up with jealousy and bitterness. Kamala looked like she was seething on the inside. Truly small evil people! Biden sat there looking dumbfounded as always. pic.twitter.com/uwfYxKexH2 — Debra (@Debra4KAG) January 21, 2025

Harris and Clinton have reportedly had multiple conversations relating to their “exceedingly rare shared experience” of being trounced by Trump in a presidential election, according to New York Magazine. They often spoke about their future plans after suffering such national humiliation.

The Kamala-Hillary friendship started when the former vice president first arrived in Washington, D.C. as a senator in 2017, the outlet noted.

Harris reportedly called Clinton for advice while she was serving as a senator, and this relationship continued as she consorted with Crooked Hillary as Biden’s second banana.

Harris’s sister, Maya, is among the failed 2024 presidential candidate’s closest allies and strategists, according to the outlet.

However, this choice was doomed for failure as Maya Harris, a former policy advisor for Hillary Clinton, was at the helm of her sister’s failed 2020 campaign.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.