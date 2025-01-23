Report: J6 Committee Members Sought Sexual Favors w/ ‘Star Witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last month, Breitbart News reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson blocked GOP investigators from subpoenaing Cassidy Hutchinson, who was the Democrat-controlled January 6th Commission’s “star witness” in the wake of Jan. 6, 2021.

At the time, it wasn’t clear why Johnson was protecting Hutchinson, who was caught changing her testimony during the course of the Jan. 6 Committee hearings. On Thursday, the Washington Post revealed what may have motivated Johnson.

According to the Post, an aide to Johnson blocked the subpoena to prevent the release of sexually explicit texts that lawmakers sent Hutchinson.

“Multiple colleagues had raised concerns with the speaker’s office about the potential for public disclosure of ‘sexual texts from members who were trying to engage in sexual favors’ with Hutchinson,” the Post reported Thursday. Separately, a member of Johnson’s staff [said] that Hutchinson could ‘potentially reveal embarrassing information.’”

Johnson has launched another investigation into Jan. 6 for the new Congress, which will be headed by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., who uncovered numerous damning facts about the politicized J6 Commission over the last two years.

An investigation into Hutchinson also implicates that then-January 6th Commission Vice Chair Liz Cheney, who secretly communicated with her during the proceedings, and may have pressured her to fire her attorney.

Loudermilk and the Oversight Subcommittee have recommended that the FBI investigate Cheney for potential witness-tampering charges.

“As a licensed attorney, Liz Cheney would have known the ethical and legal issues with this communication,” Loudermilk said last October.

“Clearly, Cheney did not want Stefan Passantino representing Hutchinson; as shortly after Cheney and Hutchinson began communicating, Cheney convinced Hutchinson to fire Passantino, and arranged for a new attorney to represent Hutchinson pro-bono.”

