Sunday, September 22, 2024

Kamala Harris Appears at Accused Sex Trafficker Diddy’s Virtual Gathering

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Vice President Kamala Harris (Screenshot / Revolt TV's YouTube Video)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) “Ain’t no party like a Diddy party”—just ask Vice President Kamala Harris.

Embattled music mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs enlisted Harris for a 2020 town hall to sound the alarm about COVID-19, a newly resurfaced video revealed. 

Harris, who now faces scrutiny over her ties to the accused sex trafficker, introduced the Combs-led “Black America & Coronavirus” town hall on April 10, 2020. 

Federal authorities arrested Combs on Sept. 16 over disturbing allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering and other sexual crimes, detailed in a damning three-count indictment. 

In her opening remarks, Harris offered nothing but praise for the rapper-turned-mogul. “Sean, I want to thank you because you always have a way of convening and bringing folks together,” Harris gushed, according to the New York Post. 

Notably, Headline USA found that these flattering portions of the live stream—originally aired on Revolt TV, a media company founded by Combs—were absent from the YouTube video of the town hall. 

Instead, the livestream commenced with Harris discussing COVID-19’s impact on Black Americans. 

“Forty percent of the deaths in the United States for COVID-19—40 percent—have been black deaths, despite the fact that we’re only approximately 13 percent of the population,” Harris said in the YouTube version of the town hall. 

Harris then shared a news article about the town hall, thanking Combs for hosting it.

“There’s a lot at stake for our communities right now and it’s critical we bring to the forefront how coronavirus is perpetuating racial inequality and health disparities,” the vice president wrote on April 10 of that same year. 

As part of the town hall, Combs invited a lineup of prominent figures, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, CNN commentator Van Jones, leftist activist Angela Rye, Rev. Al Sharpton, rapper Fat Joe and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who is under fire for a sex scandal tied in a federal indictment.

Read the DOJ’s indictment against Combs below.

