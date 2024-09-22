Trump Rebukes ‘Dumb’ Maher, ‘Bimbo’ Ruhle in Fiery Rebuttal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump lashed out at HBO host Bill Maher and his guests after they labeled him a “threat” to democracy during Friday’s broadcast of Real Time with Bill Maher.

In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Maher of being consumed by “Trump Derangement Syndrome” after featuring MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens to discuss the 2024 election.

“He is a befuddled mess, sloppy and tired, and every conversation, with B and C list guests, seems to start with, or revert back to, ME!” Trump wrote of Maher in a lengthy post on Saturday morning.

“This week he had ‘dumb as a rock’ bimbo Stephanie Ruhle, from MSDNC, on the show, along with a Trump hating loser, Bret Stephens, who seemed totally confused and unsure of himself, very much like Maher himself,” Trump added.

Trump’s remarks came after Maher, Ruhle and Stephens repeatedly called him dangerous while downplaying concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris. For instance, Stephens criticized Harris for avoiding left-wing media but firmly rejected supporting Trump in November.

Bret Stephens asks Stephanie Ruhle why Kamala Harris has not done interviews and stated clearly what her policy positions are. Ruhle responds that 'We don't live in Nirvana':

Bret Stephens: "I'm an undecided voter. I'm not sure I want to vote for Kamala. My fear is that she… pic.twitter.com/y80j8kDIWh — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) September 21, 2024

Trump seized on Stephens’s comments, suggesting The Times columnist should “find another line of work.” Trump also suggested Stephens “seemed totally confused and unsured [sic] of himself.”

In the same post, Trump drew his attention to The Times, adding, “I am driving the FAILING New York Times absolutely crazy, and it is very hard, perhaps impossible, for a writer to write well of me without suffering the wrath of the degenerate editors who, with a push from the top, have gone insane.”

Footage of Stephens and Ruhle debating how to criticize Trump amid assassination attempts gained traction online, with some conservatives praising Stephens for urging Democrats to tone down their attacks—though he still insisted voters should not back Trump.