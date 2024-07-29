Kamala’s Lead Campaign Designer Promoted Domestic Terrorism in 2020

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The lead graphic designer for Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign promoted violent political tactics and domestic terrorism in social-media posts, the New York Post reported.

Ana Cherée Rice, 32, penned several damning Twitter posts during the 2020 race riots linked to George Floyd’s death.

As American cities were besieged by political violence from rioters, now-@KamalaHQ lead designer Ana Cherée Rice urged for the arson attacks to continue. She even wanted to take part in looting. The spokesperson for @KamalaHarris did not respond to a request for comment.… pic.twitter.com/E1SAlI0u0W — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2024

Conservative investigative journalist Andy Ngo, known for infiltrating Antifa and later becoming a victim of brutal assaults while trying to cover the 2020 riots in Portland, Ore., dug into Rice’s social-media history and uncovered several of the damning messages.

Rice, who recently designed the new “Harris for President” graphic, wrote posts backing BLM riots and Antifa arson, encouraging her friends to “burn all that s**t down” in a May 28, 2020 post—three days after Floyd’s death.

The next day, Rice was detained by the New York Police Department while she rioted in New York City.

The following month, she would encourage BLM rioters in Georgia to continue the violent raids.

“[B]urn that s**t down, atlanta,” she wrote on June 14, 2020.

Later that summer, she wrote a post suggesting that she needed to acquire a firearm.

“[I] need a gun. because i’m not playing with ya’ll,” Rice tweeted on Aug. 23, 2020, three days later calling for more burnings: “[A]gain. and again. and again,” she wrote.

Eventually, she would back looting as well, suggesting that “rioting works,” as well as “looting.”

Rice complained about America, writing, “[I] hate capitalism,” while making money from her graphic design work at Apple, Lululemon and JPMorgan Chase.

However, it should come as no surprise that Rice supports Harris.

In a June 2020 interview with Stephen Colbert, Harris backed the rioters and suggested that “they’re not gonna let up–and they should not.”

The VP-to-be also organized a fundraiser to gather bail cash for violent Minnesota rioters who had been arrested.

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” Harris tweeted at the time.