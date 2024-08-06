Kamala Booted from Situation Room as U.S. Airbase in Iraq Under Attack

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) A US military airbase in Iraq was struck by rockets on Monday, leaving several soldiers injured and scrambling President Joe Biden and national security officials to the Situation Room.

However, it was noticed by reporters that Vice President Kamala Harris was dismissed early from the meeting.

“The Vice President’s vehicles are leaving right now, so it would seem that at least her part in the situation room is done, she will now go back to the Naval Observatory,” remarked Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy.

Doocey confirmed that the meeting had not ended to Fox News’s Bill Hemmer.

Harris later remarked how intense the situation was, but slipped that she had not been permitted to take part in all the meetings following the aftermath of the Iranian attack.

“I was in almost every meeting with the President,” remarked Harris.

The attack comes after the successful assassination of Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Iran. While Israel has not taken responsibility for the assassination, Iran has accused Israel of being the perpetrator of the attack and has sworn revenge.

“With this action, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself, and we consider it our duty to seek revenge for his blood as he was martyred in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of Iran.

Harris’s early departure left commentators questioning why the Vice President of the United States, who is seeking to become the President, would be dismissed early from a meeting regarding the most hostile attack on US service members since Jan. 29, 2024, when three servicemen were killed in Jordan.

“Amazing. Kamala was such a distraction she was dismissed,” wrote Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit, speculating that her laugh and personality were the root cause of her early dismissal.

Some speculated that Harris’ departure was in part due to internal tensions between her and Biden, who she, along with top Democrats, pressured to step down from his campaign in what’s been described as a “coup de-tat.”

“They kicked Kamala out of the Situation Room before the meeting even ended. Tensions seem high between her and Biden,” remarked Ryan Fournier, Chairman of Students for Trump, on the social media platform X.

Meanwhile, U.S. troops continue to be sitting ducks in Iraq. The Biden administration has reportedly warned that it could go to war with Iran if U.S. troops are killed by Iran-backed militias in Iraq. That has led to speculation that the Biden regime is leaving troops there as bait for Iran.

