Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Kamala Begs for Joe Rogan Airtime Despite Smearing from Her Own Party

'Kamala wouldn't survive an interview with Joe Rogan...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan / IMAGE: CBS Evening News via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris may soon secure an interview with Joe Rogan on his popular podcast, Reuters reported on Monday. 

This potential interview seems part of Harris’s last-ditch effort to win back support from male voters ahead of her November face-off with President Donald Trump. 

News of Harris potentially appearing on Rogan’s Joe Rogan Experience stunned conservatives, as the show is known for its unconstrained, freewheeling conversations. 

In the past, leftists and Democrats accused Rogan of being a leading spreader of misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also faced accusations of bigotry, racism and sexism.

Though Rogan views himself as a political centrist, his interviewing style could be challenging to the gaffe-prone vice president.

Rogan’s interviews, often lasting two to three hours, are far longer than the pre-taped, softball interviews Harris is used to.

“I’m not a big polling guy but if Kamala Harris is agreeing to go on Joe Rogan, we’re basically at campaign death rattle territory here,” podcast host Stephen L. Miller wrote on X.

National Review senior editor Charles C. W. Cooke highlighted the apparent hypocrisy in Harris’s willingness to sit down with Rogan, despite the left’s vicious attempts to cancel his show.

The Hodge Twins, conservative pro-MAGA commentators, echoed Miller, writing, “Kamala wouldn’t be going on Joe Rogan’s show if she was really winning.” 

Another user added, “Kamala wouldn’t survive an interview with Joe Rogan.” 

Investigative reporter Drew Hernandez chimed in, urging Harris to “please do” the interview. “Let 100’s of millions of men see how stupid you are,” he wrote. “Seriously, do it.” 

Townhall columnist Dustin Grage expressed hope that Harris will appear on the show, predicting a “disaster.” 

Podcast host Zeek Arkham suggested Rogan invite Megyn Kelly to cross-examine Harris during the interview.

“Megyn would make her ugly cry, which in turn, would make me ugly laugh. I’d need a medical inhaler from laughing so hard,” he wrote.

A specific timing for the interview has not been announced yet.  

Since inheriting the Democratic nomination, Harris has only appeared on leftist networks for softball interviews, dodging scrutiny for her questionable record, flip-flopping, and family scandals. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Previous article
Kamala’s Medical Report Includes Skin Rash, Highly Contagious Disease

