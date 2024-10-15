Kamala’s Medical Report Includes Skin Rash, Highly Contagious Disease

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Concern over the fitness and welfare of Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris grew following reports that she was afflicted several medical conditions, including chronic rash and another disease known for being highly contagious.

Harris has a “notable” history of urticaria, according to the report, which is another word for hives. Urticaria is a rash consisting of itchy, red bumps on the skin. It can be triggered by food, medications and other irritants, according to Mayo Clinic.

Her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, highlighted the issues after obtaining a copy of her medical report, which was publicly released on Saturday.

Despite the conditions, the vice president’s physician, Joshua R. Simmons, wrote and signed a letter saying Harris was in “excellent health,” which she leveraged as a political attack against Trump.

Simmons wrote that wrote that the hives were “sporadic and transient” and were not triggered by one particular irritant.

However, the GOP nominee dug into the vice president’s medical report and revealed his findings in a series of Truth Social posts late Tuesday.

“I have just seen Kamala’s Report, and it is not good,” Trump wrote. “According to her Doctor’s Report, she suffers from ‘urticaria,’ defined as ‘a rash of round, red welts on the skin that itch intensely, sometimes with dangerous swelling.’”

Trump also drew attention to Harris’s “allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis,” which he referred to as “a very messy and dangerous situation.”

The latter condition—better known by its household name, “pink eye”—is considered to be highly contagious.

“These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning,” Trump wrote.

“Maybe that is why she cannot answer even the simplest of questions asked by 60 Minutes, and others,” he added. “What’s that all about? I don’t have these problems….”

Trump’s counterattack about Harris’s conditions followed recent efforts by the Democrat campaign and its media allies to turn the 78-year-old president’s physical fitness into its talking point du jour.

Harris has been sinking in several recent polls and now finds herself even with—or trailing—Trump, according to many of the key indicators, with just weeks until Election Day.

She has failed to gain traction on articulating key policy distinctions between herself and President Joe Biden, and has been losing key demographics, such as black males.

NBC News’s Kristen Welker bombarded House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Sunday’s Meet the Press with a barrage of questions relating to Trump’s health, including one about his cholesterol levels.

Trump addressed this in his Truth Social post by saying, “she is dying to see my Cholesterol (which is 180!).”

“I am far healthier than Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but especially, Kamala,” Trump wrote in another post.

Trump wasn’t the only one pushing back on the Harris campaign and leftist media for its sudden concern over a president’s health report.

CNN’s Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist and former adviser to George W. Bush, slammed the campaign for its hypocrisy after Democrats spent three years gaslighting the public about President Joe Biden’s physical and mental capabilities

“If I were Harris, I wouldn’t be leaning too heavily into who’s hiding what kind of medical conditions of people who are wanting to be the president given her role in lying about the condition of Joe Biden for the last four years,” Jennings said.

Watching Harris lean into attacks on Trump “mental acuity” is just rich, given her role in the Biden coverup. Some pushback to the Dem lectures on @cnn last night. pic.twitter.com/5zGkHb1t4j — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 15, 2024

Jennings said Harris’s health report strategy was a dud as she keeps “punching” Trump the same way Democrats have done for years.

Trump made another Truth Social post about his health hours later, saying “there is a real question as to whether or not [Harris] should be running for President!”

“MY REPORT IS PERFECT – NO PROBLEMS!!!” Trump wrote.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer also published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.