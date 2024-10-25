Kamala Once Wanted to Completely Ban Guns

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has always been a radical, and the recently unearthed audio proved it.

The Washington Free Beacon found an audio recording in which Harris admitted that it “would be great” if all guns were banned in the United States.

Harris, then San Francisco’s district attorney, revealed her anti-Second Amendment beliefs at a 2006 event hosted by the Commonwealth Club of California.

Harris commented after the moderator Mary Cranston asked whether gun ownership should be banned for every American except for law enforcement.

“Yeah, and it would be great to end world hunger and a couple of other things, too. Are we going to really be able to get rid of people owning and possessing guns? I don’t know,” she said, explaining that it may not happen soon because the U.S. Constitution allows Americans to own firearms.

“I don’t think we’re anywhere close to that right now,” said Harris. “I would not put all my effort into that being the solution because I think it’s a long way off.”

It wasn’t the only time when Harris showed her true colors. She previously advocated for the confiscation of firearms, using shootings in the United States as an opportunity to take away one of the constitutional rights in this country.

“In our country today, the leading cause of death of American children is gun violence. Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities in this country, Harris said on Oct. 26, 2023. “And let us be clear, it does not have to be this way, as our friends in Australia have demonstrated.”

Harris, of course, meant the total confiscation of guns in Australia between 1996 and 1997.

Harris also showed her tyrannical nature during a press conference with now-Gov. Gavin Newson, D-Calif., in the early 2000s.

“We’re going to require responsible behaviors among everybody in the community. Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs,” she said.

After she replaced Joe Biden, Harris tried to appear less far-left than she really was, but people still saw through the leftist narrative.

“Kamala Harris is the most anti-gun candidate who has ever been as close as she is to becoming president, even if she has been less than forthcoming on her specific views on firearms and the Second Amendment,” the National Rifle Association wrote.