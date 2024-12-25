Kamala Arrogantly Told Union Boss She Didn’t Need His Endorsement—It Backfired

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris exposed herself as an arrogant politician during a meeting with a prominent union leader, claiming she would win the 2024 presidential election “with or without” the union’s support. It turns out she was mistaken.

Teamster President Sean O’Brien shared on a podcast with Tucker Carlson that Harris abruptly left the meeting after securing the Democratic nomination for president, according to the New York Post.

“On the fourth question, one of her operatives or one of her staff slips a note in front of me — ‘This will be the last question.’ And it was 20 minutes earlier than the time it was going to end,” O’Brien told Carlson. “And her declaration of the way out was, ‘I’m going to win with you or without you.’”

Carlson humorously remarked, “Damn. I thought I was arrogant. That’s really arrogant.”

Following the meeting, O’Brien called former Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh to discuss the incident. “Let me ask you a question, Marty. Excuse my French. Who does this f*cking lady think she is?” the union’s boss asked.

O’Brien did not hold back in his criticism of President Biden either, suggesting that having an 81-year-old in the re-election race resembled “elderly abuse.” He noted, “We had Biden in there and you could just clearly tell he was not the man he was. It was kind of sad.”

Weeks before the election, O’Brien announced that the union would not endorse a presidential candidate for the first time since 1996. This was a significant loss for the Democratic Party, which had typically received the union’s backing for years.

According to the Post, 59.6 percent of union members supported President-elect Donald Trump, while only 34 percent backed Harris.

In the end, Harris suffered a decisive loss to Trump in the 2024 election.