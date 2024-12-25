Crenshaw Challenger Suggests Executing Illegal Aliens Convicted of Heinous Crimes 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Hispanic Republican challenging Rep. Dan Crenshaw has proposed a controversial plan to address illegal aliens convicted of murder or rape: public execution.

Valentina Gomez made the recommendation in a viral video posted on X, where she is seen shooting a stunt dummy tied to a wooden chair with duct tape.

“It’s that simple: public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American,” Gomez declared after pulling the trigger. “They don’t deserve deportation. They deserve to be ended.”

The video quickly amassed millions of views on X, with some applauding Gomez’s blunt ad. However, the platform censored the clip, adding a “visibility limited” label, restricting its reach.

Gomez, a 25-year-old GOP firebrand, unsuccessfully ran for Missouri Secretary of State in 2024 and is now seeking to unseat Crenshaw in Congress.

I’m running for Congress in Texas.

I don’t fear pdfs, criminals, or the crooks in DC. I only fear God. pic.twitter.com/sWiZBOdTmf — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) December 18, 2024

Known for her provocative rhetoric, this isn’t the first time Gomez has stirred controversy with her campaign ads.

Never Forget. One Nation Under God. We do not negotiate with terrorists. pic.twitter.com/yevBGd9XFq — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) September 11, 2024

On Dec. 16, 2024, Gomez faced backlash for another ad, in which she labeled the LGBTQ community a “terrorist organization.”

In the clip, she made sweeping generalizations about gay individuals, using a slur word to refer to them and claiming they would kill children if they can’t “groom” them.

“The pedophiles that hide under the LGBTQ flag are the next mass shooters, which is why we need to reclassify them as a terrorist organization,” Gomez stated in the video.

She further claimed that Christians are “being hunted and killed,” referencing multiple school shootings, and alleged that the identities of certain shooters were being concealed.

“The Aberdeen School shooter: trans! The Denver School Shooter: trans! The Nashville School shooter: trans! And I can go on and on. This is a direct attack on Christianity. So to all the transgender, terrorist f*ggots—stay the f*ck away from our children.”

Her inflammatory language sparked widespread criticism, with many labeling her a “bigot.”

The criticism extended to her brother, Jonathan Gomez, who lost his position as an aide to Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop after it was revealed he had donated to her campaign.

Critics argued the donation conflicted with the mayor’s commitment to supporting the LGBTQ community. Jonathan Gomez had previously been a member of Fulop’s LGBTQ+ Task Force and the mayor’s Outreach and Public Relations Committee.