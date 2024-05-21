Quantcast
Crockett Tries to Cash In on House Fracas, Misspells Her Own Name

'I also took this as an opportunity to again flex on MAGA and let them know that I will always be smarter than you...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, got a dose of poetic justice Monday after telling MAGA Republicans she would “always be smarter” than them when she was ridiculed for misspelling her own name, Newsweek reported..

Crockett sought to take advantage of a recent spat with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., by releasing a line of merchandise called the “Crockett Clapback Collection.”

It followed a viral exchange that the two lawmakers had last week during a House Oversight hearing over whether to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

After Greene mocked her artificial eyelashes, which Crockett later said she construed to be  a racial remark, she retaliated after several minutes by saying Greene had a “bleach blonde, bad-built butch body.”

Bothe women continued to double down on their feud, despite the embarassing lack of decorum, which centrist Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., likened to the Jerry Springer Show.

Crockett even secured a trademark for her infamous “B6” phrase and planned to turn it into a clothing line to help raise funds for Democrats as the 2024 election approaches.

“This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said,” she announced in a post Saturday on X.

“The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House!” she added. “Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop first.”

Unfortunately, she misspelled her own name in the accompanying graphic, writing “Crockrtt” instead of “Crockett” on the T-shirt.

After helpful conservatives attempted to point out the mistake, Crockett rudely blocked them.

Since the incident, Crockett has used her temporary fame for excessive self-promotion that included sharing a “diss track” version of the outburst in which she compared herself to rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Crockett also accused Greene of using racial dogwhistles for criticizing her appearance.

“She is racist. I mean, I don’t have any questions about that,” she told reporters last week.

Rather than admitting that it took her several awkward minutes to come up with her “B6” clapback—during which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., rushed to her defense—Crockett claimed that she was simply exercising restraint in deference to the parliamentary rules of order.

“I want to clarify that I actually did not react instantaneously to,” she claimed in a CNN appearance following the incident. “I was actually trying to allow the process to work.”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.

