Judge Rejects Israeli Official’s Attempt to Dismiss Sex Sting Charges

(José Niño, Headline USA) An Israeli diplomat’s attempts to dismiss child luring charges collapsed in court Monday when a Nevada judge found that grand jury proceedings were properly conducted and provided adequate probable cause for prosecution.

Tom Alexandrovich, the executive director of the Cyber Defense Division at the Israel National Cyber Directorate, has pleaded not guilty to one count of luring children or mentally ill persons with the use of technology with the intent to engage in sexual conduct, as reported by 8 News Now.

Per 8 News Now, Henderson police arrested Alexandrovich on Aug. 6, 2025 during a joint operation with federal authorities. Alexandrovich subsequently departed the country after posting bail without appearing before a judge.

A Clark County grand jury voted to indict Alexandrovich on the sex charge in October. According to a report by 8 News Now, his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, filed documents afterward contesting the grand jury process and challenging the legality of the hearing.

Clark County District Court Judge Tina Talim ruled in favor of prosecutors Monday, determining that they did not make errors in the process and presented sufficient probable cause to grand jurors. Alexandrovich appeared virtually, as Talim had previously authorized him to do.

Defense attorneys argued that the application where the conversation started, called Pure, requires users to verify they are over 18. An undercover agent testified before the grand jury that she could not recall whether she uploaded identification to the app.

The decoy, who was actually an FBI agent, repeatedly stated during the chat that she was with her “dad” and that she was underage, according to documents.

“The petitioner continued communications after the decoy explicitly disclosed being 15,” Talim said. “The chats… contained discussions about sexual conduct. The petitioner agreed on items associated with sexual activity. The petitioner made statements encouraging the minor to create a ruse to leave her home. The petitioner drove to the approximate location of the agreed-upon meet-up.”

Alexandrovich told police during an interview that he felt “pushed” and that he believed the girl was 18. Police found no condoms on Alexandrovich following his arrest or in his rental car, documents stated.

The petition, a writ of habeas corpus, represents a common practice after grand jury proceedings and occurs when defense attorneys challenge the charges. A judge could dismiss the case if she identifies problems with the hearing or the process, though such outcomes are rare.

Alexandrovich remained free on $10,000 bail and stayed out of the country. His trial was set for March.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino