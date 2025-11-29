Trump Cancels Biden Orders Signed by Autopen

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump said Friday he will “terminate” all executive orders enacted during the Biden administration that were approved using the controversial autopen.

Unelected officials in the Biden White House repeatedly relied on the autopen to issue orders supposedly authorized by Joe Biden.

According to the House Oversight Committee, several of these orders were pushed without Biden’s knowledge.

In fact, several Biden aides, including Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Annie Tomasini and Anthony Bernal, invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when interviewed by the committee earlier this year.

Trump announced his move in a Truth Social post. He did not specify whether he would issue a formal order to nullify the autopen-signed directives but declared they were “hereby terminated.”

He added that nearly 92% of Biden’s orders were not signed by Biden but by the autopen controlled by staff.

“The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States,” Trump wrote, blasting the staffers as “Radical Left Lunatics.”

He continued, “I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.”

His comments landed one month after the House Oversight Committee released a report accusing Biden officials of exploiting Biden’s cognitive decline to push “executive actions without his direct authorization.”

The report alleged that the scheme relied on the autopen.

Trump appeared to reference the report’s findings, saying that “Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury.”

Trump closed his post with, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

In response to mounting accusations about the autopen’s use, Biden later told the leftist New York Times that his staff used the autopen on clemency and pardons because of the large volume of paperwork.

According to the American Presidency Project by UC Santa Barbara, Biden signed 162 executive orders during his tenure. It is unclear how many were signed using the autopen.