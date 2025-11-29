Saturday, November 29, 2025

Trump Cancels Biden Orders Signed by Autopen

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump said Friday he will “terminate” all executive orders enacted during the Biden administration that were approved using the controversial autopen. 

Unelected officials in the Biden White House repeatedly relied on the autopen to issue orders supposedly authorized by Joe Biden. 

According to the House Oversight Committee, several of these orders were pushed without Biden’s knowledge. 

In fact, several Biden aides, including Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Annie Tomasini and Anthony Bernal, invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when interviewed by the committee earlier this year. 

Trump announced his move in a Truth Social post. He did not specify whether he would issue a formal order to nullify the autopen-signed directives but declared they were “hereby terminated.” 

He added that nearly 92% of Biden’s orders were not signed by Biden but by the autopen controlled by staff. 

“The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States,” Trump wrote, blasting the staffers as “Radical Left Lunatics.” 

He continued, “I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.” 

His comments landed one month after the House Oversight Committee released a report accusing Biden officials of exploiting Biden’s cognitive decline to push “executive actions without his direct authorization.”  

The report alleged that the scheme relied on the autopen. 

Trump appeared to reference the report’s findings, saying that “Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury.” 

Trump closed his post with, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!” 

In response to mounting accusations about the autopen’s use, Biden later told the leftist New York Times that his staff used the autopen on clemency and pardons because of the large volume of paperwork. 

According to the American Presidency Project by UC Santa Barbara, Biden signed 162 executive orders during his tenure. It is unclear how many were signed using the autopen. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Judge Rejects Israeli Official’s Attempt to Dismiss Sex Sting Charges
Next article
Trump Criticizes Afghan Refugee Program

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com