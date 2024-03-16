Quantcast
Ilhan Omar’s U.S. Allegiances Questioned Again, This Time by CNN

'I am surprised that, in the year of our Lord, 2024, there is a public relations agent for Hamas sitting in the United States Congress...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) CNN pundit Scott Jennings called Somalia-born Rep. Ilhan Omar, DMinn., a “public relations agent for Hamas” during a recent panel discussion, which resulted in the members of the “Squad” criticizing Jennings.

During the conversation that was hosted by CNN’s Abby Philip, Jennings said that he wasn’t surprised when he heard about Omar’s promise to vote for Joe Biden at the end of 2024 while adding that he still was surprised about something else.

“No, she’s a Democrat. They’re gonna vote for Biden. I’m not surprised about that. I am surprised that, in the year of our Lord, 2024, there is a public relations agent for Hamas sitting in the United States Congress,” he said.

Jennings then continued talking about how Omar — and many others — called for an immediate ceasefire without mentioning that Hamas was still holding hostages who were taken from Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks that left more than 1200 people dead.

“The reason Israel is not at that meeting is because Hamas will not provide a list of the living hostages. I didn’t hear a word – a word of concern for the hostages. Ceasefires – she said – don’t happen magically. Well, you know there was a ceasefire in place on October the 6th. And who broke it on October the 7th?” he asked rhetorically.

As expected, members of the far-left “Squad” started defending Omar by attacking Jennings without challenging what he said about Omar.

“Scott Jennings’ comments are reminiscent of the anti-Muslim bigotry we saw in the George Bush post-9/11 era. It is disgusting and must not be normalized. CNN should denounce this hateful, dangerous and blatant Islamophobia immediately,” Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also criticized Jennings without mentioning Omar’s apparent hatred of Israel.

“How on earth is this kind of blatant Islamophobia so casually accepted without pushback? This is shocking,” she said.

Other “Squad” members, like Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., also responded to Jennings’s comment in a very similar way.

However, Jennings was right. Not only she supports Hamas, Omar is also a traitor to the United States because she puts Somalia first, participates in a vote fraud scheme and passes the country’s secrets to Iran.

