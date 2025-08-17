Judge Expands Restraining Order against ‘Beto’ O’Rourke, Adds ActBlue

(The Center Square) A judge has expanded a temporary restraining order against former U.S. Rep. Robert (Beto) O’Rourke and his organization, Powered by People, as well as ActBlue and any bank or financial institution with whom they do business.

The order was issued on Saturday after Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a motion with the court on Friday requesting it to expand an initial order issued last week.

Eight days ago, a Texas district court granted a request for a temporary restraining order against O’Rourke and Powered by People, after both claimed to raise money to fund dozens of House Democrats leaving Texas, The Center Square reported. More than 50 left in protest to prevent the Texas House from conducting official business, including voting for a Congressional redistricting bill they oppose.

Paxton’s office also launched an investigation into Powered by the People and Texas Majority PAC, The Center Square reported.

The court’s initial order blocked O’Rourke and Powered by People from continuing to raise or distribute money for absconding Democrats. After the ruling, O’Rourke said the order wasn’t stopping him from raising money. The next day, he held a rally in Fort Worth, saying, “Still here, still raising and rallying to stop the steal of 5 congressional seats in Texas,” referencing the the new proposed maps that could flip up to five Democrat-held seats to Republican in the 2026 midterms.

O’Rourke also posted videos on social media of him speaking at rallies to raise money for the House Democratic cause in Kansas City and in Fort Worth. He also posted links to raise money, saying, “the gloves are off. Donate now.”

Powered by People and the Democratic PAC ActBlue continued to raise money to “fight” Texas redistricting efforts, prompting Paxton to file a motion of contempt against O’Rourke, The Center Square reported.

Late Friday, Paxton filed an amended petition requesting the court to revoke Powered by People’s charter, arguing it is “responsible for deceptively fundraising and handing out ‘Beto Bribes’ to Democrat legislators in exchange for breaking quorum.”

Paxton argues O’Rourke and the organization “have deceived donors, bought off Texas politicians, and unlawfully assisted runaway Democrats in avoiding arrest.” He asked the court to “enforce its previous TRO, throw Beto behind bars, and revoke Powered by People’s charter for its unlawful conduct. There must be consequences.”

The amended complaint claims “O’Rourke and Powered by People are directing consumers to political fundraising platforms, such as ActBlue, for the express political purpose of ‘fight[ing]’ Republicans and protecting Democratic seats from ‘corrupt republicans,’ meanwhile the funds are actually being used for lavish personal expenditures (i.e. travel on private jets, luxury hotel accommodations, and fine dining that is disconnected from, and has no legitimate purpose relating to, their legislative positions).”

It also claims the defendants engaged in unlawful and deceptive fundraising practices in Tarrant County and engaged in deceptive trade practices in the solicitation and receipt of donations. It also asks the court to approve a Notice of Lien “to immediately halt Defendants’ unlawful conduct.”

On Saturday, Judge Megan Fahey issued an expanded TRO through Sept. 5 and scheduled a hearing for a temporary injunction on Sept. 2.

“The Court finds that harm is imminent to the State, and if the Court does not issue this order, the State will be irreparably injured,” Fahey said in her ruling. “Specifically, Defendants’ fundraising conduct constitutes false, misleading, or deceptive acts under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act” and Texas business codes. “Because Defendants are raising and utilizing political contributions from Texas consumers to pay for the personal expenses of Texas legislators, in violation of Texas law. Because this conduct is unlawful and harms Texas consumers, restraining this conduct is in the public interest.”

After the ruling, Paxton said, “His fraudulent attempt to pad the pockets of the rogue cowards abandoning Texas has been stopped, and now the court has rightly frozen his ability to continue to send money outside of Texas. The cabal of Democrats who have colluded together to scam Texans and derail our Legislature will face the full force of the law, starting with Robert Francis O’Rourke.”

On Saturday, O’Rourke was involved in another rally in Austin and thanked “everyone who has joined us in this fight for Texas.” As a result of their fundraising efforts, they donated more than $1 million to the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, the Texas House Democratic Caucus, and the Mexican American Legislative Caucus during the special session, he announced.