Quantcast
Saturday, March 23, 2024

Journalist Mocked for Saying ‘Excessive Free Speech’ Breeds ‘More Trumps’

'That's what we're counting on you commie scum...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a campaign event in Concord, N.H., Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) A Canadian journalist recently denounced American free speech in his article by saying that “excessive free speech is a breeding ground for more Trumps,” which resulted in him being mocked by many people online, including one of the plaintiffs who sued the Biden administration for leaning on social media companies to censor Americans.

Lawrence Martin’s pro-censorship article was published on March 20, 2024, in the once-serious Globe and Mail, according to Blaze Media.

“There was a bit of good news about the future of public discourse this week. The United States Supreme Court… sounded like it was ready to give the Biden administration the go-ahead to try to persuade social-media platforms not to put out content promoting nonsense about the presidential election, conspiracy theories about the pandemic and other assorted bilge and crackpottery,” he wrote, referring to the prospect that the U.S. Supreme Court might come down on the side of the Biden administration in Murthy v. Missouri.

However, he added that even if the Biden administration wins the battle, it wouldn’t be the end of it all.

“The greater likelihood is that extremes of free speech will continue to be tolerated, creating a pathway for more Donald Trumps. The extremes came following the arrival of the internet and social media platforms. They created a tsunami of free expression,” Martin wrote.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a tenured professor of medicine at Stanford University and co-author of “The Great Barrington Declaration” named as a plaintiff in Murthy v. Missouri, responded to Martin’s article.

“Dear @globeandmail, I’m sorry to report that your editorial page has been hacked. Or maybe it has been taken over by authoritarian blockheads who are publishing dangerous misinformation. One or the other. Respectfully Yours, Jay,” he wrote.

Auron MacIntyre, host of Blaze Media’s “The Auron MacIntyre Show,” also responded to the article.

“That’s what we’re counting on you commie scum,” he wrote.

Canadian comedian Danny Polishchuk expressed his embarrassment about his country.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Taylor Swift Fans Cause Earthquake by Dancing in L.A.
Next article
Oakland Forces 102-Year-Old Man to Clean Up Graffiti Fence or Pay Thousands

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com