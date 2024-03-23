Journalist Mocked for Saying ‘Excessive Free Speech’ Breeds ‘More Trumps’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A Canadian journalist recently denounced American free speech in his article by saying that “excessive free speech is a breeding ground for more Trumps,” which resulted in him being mocked by many people online, including one of the plaintiffs who sued the Biden administration for leaning on social media companies to censor Americans.

Lawrence Martin’s pro-censorship article was published on March 20, 2024, in the once-serious Globe and Mail, according to Blaze Media.

“There was a bit of good news about the future of public discourse this week. The United States Supreme Court… sounded like it was ready to give the Biden administration the go-ahead to try to persuade social-media platforms not to put out content promoting nonsense about the presidential election, conspiracy theories about the pandemic and other assorted bilge and crackpottery,” he wrote, referring to the prospect that the U.S. Supreme Court might come down on the side of the Biden administration in Murthy v. Missouri.

However, he added that even if the Biden administration wins the battle, it wouldn’t be the end of it all.

“The greater likelihood is that extremes of free speech will continue to be tolerated, creating a pathway for more Donald Trumps. The extremes came following the arrival of the internet and social media platforms. They created a tsunami of free expression,” Martin wrote.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a tenured professor of medicine at Stanford University and co-author of “The Great Barrington Declaration” named as a plaintiff in Murthy v. Missouri, responded to Martin’s article.

“Dear @globeandmail, I’m sorry to report that your editorial page has been hacked. Or maybe it has been taken over by authoritarian blockheads who are publishing dangerous misinformation. One or the other. Respectfully Yours, Jay,” he wrote.

Auron MacIntyre, host of Blaze Media’s “The Auron MacIntyre Show,” also responded to the article.

“That’s what we’re counting on you commie scum,” he wrote.

Canadian comedian Danny Polishchuk expressed his embarrassment about his country.