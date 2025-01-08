Quantcast
Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Joe Biden Answers Question about Preemptive Pardons for Anthony Fauci and Liz Cheney

'I tried to make it clear that there was no need, and it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Outgoing President Joe Biden told USA Today that he’s still considering whether to preemptively pardon the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Liz Cheney before Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Biden’s remarks came in response to a question specifically about whether he’ll “issue preemptive pardons to people like Liz Cheney and Anthony Fauci.”

“Well, a little bit of it depends on who he puts in what positions,” Biden responded.

The lame-duck President said he spoke about the issue when he met with Trump at the White House last month.

“I tried to make it clear that there was no need, and it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores,” Biden said in an interview USA Today published Wednesday.

According to Biden, Trump didn’t give a direct response to his advice. “He didn’t say, ‘No, I’m going to…’ You know. He didn’t reinforce it. He just basically listened,” Biden told USA Today.

Cheney faces allegations of witness tampering and suppressing evidence in the politicized Jan. 6 investigations that she oversaw in 2021 and 2022, while Fauci has been under scrutiny for years for lying about his role in funding dangerous gain-of-function research—along with lying about the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine and numerous other pandemic-related issues.

Politico reported last month that senior Democrats are pushing Biden to issue preemptive pardons.

“Biden’s aides are deeply concerned about a range of current and former officials who could find themselves facing inquiries and even indictments, a sense of alarm which has only accelerated since Trump last weekend announced the appointment of Kash Patel to lead the FBI,” Politico reported.

Talks of preemptive pardons follows Biden issuing a broad and blanket pardon to his embattled son, Hunter Biden—the first time a president ever used the power of his office to pardon their children.

USA Today also asked Joe about pardoning his son. Biden admitted he initially promised not to pardon Hunter, but said new information changed his mind.

“I meant what I said when I was asked whether I was going to pardon my son. But then I found out two factors. Number one, that he had paid all his taxes. He paid them late … He should have paid it on time. And that he was in a court throughout a plea deal that was agreed to,” Biden said.

And then the second thing I found out was that on this purchasing a gun, at the time, you have to sign a form if you’re under the influence of anything. Well, I don’t even know whether they got straight on the signing of the form. But the point was, no one’s ever been tried on that. Nobody,” he added.

“And they potentially put him in jail for X number of years for that. He had it for 10 days. Two days in his possession. No weapon, no bullets, no movement, no leave. And it got returned. And no one’s ever been tried for that.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
EXCLUSIVE: Cruz Predicts Texas Victory, Dares Vance w/ Food and Football Bet
Next article
Top Fed Official Backs New Rate Cuts Even If Trump Tariffs Materialize

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com