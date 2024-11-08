Quantcast
Jimmy Kimmel Has On-Air Meltdown Over Trump Landslide Victory

'Cry more...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Is Jimmy Kimmel… okay?

The self-described comedian and longtime MAGA antagonist had an emotional on-air breakdown following Donald Trump’s 2024 landslide victory. 

“It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants… for justice, for free speech,” Kimmel said on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, a day after Trump’s victory. 

“Let me tell you, that was the worst Taco Tuesday of my whole life,” Kimmel added, his voice breaking as he held back tears.

“We had the choice between a prosecutor and a criminal and we chose the criminal to be president of the United States,” Kimmel continued. “More than half of this country voted for the criminal who’s planning to pardon himself for his crimes. I guess this election wasn’t rigged.” 

Kimmel’s response is unsurprising, given his eight-year history of attacking Trump and his supporters through what he calls comedy.  

With less than five days until Election Day, Kimmel urged Trump voters to vote “very late” or on Thursday or Friday, well after polls would have closed.  

But now it is Trump voters who are cracking the jokes on X, with many users mocking Kimmel’s tears. 

“Beautiful,” wrote Mazemoore, who shared a side-by-side video of Kimmel calling Trump a “blowhard” and “snowflake” next to his post-election reaction. 

“Jimmy Kimmel is a nasty, repulsive man,” wrote author and commentator Juanita Broaddrick. 

“Cry more,” added Blaze TV podcast host Sara Gonzales. 

See other reactions below.

 

 

