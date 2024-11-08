Quantcast
Report: Crooked Capitol Police Officer Hiding in Mountains after Trump Victory

'If Trump wants him imprisoned, he’d rather be killed in a shootout...'

Michael Fanone
Michael Fanone / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Washington Post profiled notorious ex-Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone on Nov. 6, revealing that he’s hiding in the Blue Ridge Mountains in the wake of Donald Trump’s landslide victory—prepping for a showdown with federal agents.

Fanone was one of the poster boys of the Democrats’ Jan. 6 Commission, making claims that Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protestors  swarmed him on the lower west terrace, tased him until he suffered cardiac arrest, and pummeled him into unconsciousness. Reporters such as Julie Kelly later cast doubt on Fanone’s claims, showing that he had called into CNN the night of Jan. 6—and didn’t show or mention any of those supposed injuries.

Fanone is apparently fearing retribution for participating in the Jan. 6 show trials.

“If Trump wants him imprisoned, he’d rather be killed in a shootout,” the Post reported.

“I’ll die right here on my f—ing house,” he told the Post. “I’m not going to be in some ‘Apprentice’ f—ing military tribunal.”

The Post added that Fanone insists that he’s not some “prepper weirdo.”

“He’s just someone who understands how law enforcement can be weaponized against people — ‘and I fully expect that to happen,’” the newspaper reported.

Leading up the election, Fanone was seen earlier outside the Manhattan courthouse where President Donald Trump was facing trial. That campaign event also featured actor Robert De Niro and former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn.

It was also revealed earlier this year that Fanone’s private security firm, Lower West Terrace LLC, was providing services for Rep. Eric Swalwell.

“Swalwell declined to provide more specific details on those points, and Fanone and his team were more reticent still,” The Daily Beast reported in May. “Fanone would not confirm Swalwell’s assertion that the company has served other political groups.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

