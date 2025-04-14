Sunday, April 13, 2025

Dem. Power Broker Jim Clyburn Trashes Kamala Campaign

'I think she was ill-served in that campaign by people who should have listened to some of us who saw and felt things...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., a longtime Biden ally, had nothing but bad words for former Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign—six months after President Donald Trump’s landslide victory in 2024. 

Clyburn claimed during a Friday interview on CNN News Central with host Kate Bolduan that Harris was ill-served by her campaign after she inherited the nomination from disgraced former President Joe Biden in the summer of 2024. 

“I will say this: I think that she is a tremendous talent. I think she ran a great campaign. I think she was ill-served in that campaign by people who should have listened to some of us who saw and felt things,” Clyburn said. 

“Listen to Bill Clinton when he told them what was going on. Listen to yours truly, when I was going around these rural communities, I knew what we needed to do and was not doing it,” he continued. 

Describing her as a “great candidate,” Clyburn said Harris still had a promising future. 

“I think she will make a great candidate in the future, whatever she decides to run for. But I’m not going to give any advice as to whether or not she should or should not,” he added. 

Clyburn’s comments came in response to Bolduan’s question about a New York Times article detailing Harris’s electoral loss in 2024. 

The Times reported that Harris is weighing a run for governor of California in 2026 or waiting until the 2028 presidential election. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is term-limited. 

After Biden stepped down from the 2024 race, several Democrat officials were understandably doubtful about Harris’s chances of winning the general election. 

 According to reports, former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were cautioned not to endorse Harris too quickly—likely in case other Democrats jumped into the race. 

Their concerns proved valid—Harris was resoundingly rejected by voters. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Burn Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro Alive

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com