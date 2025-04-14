Dem. Power Broker Jim Clyburn Trashes Kamala Campaign

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., a longtime Biden ally, had nothing but bad words for former Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign—six months after President Donald Trump’s landslide victory in 2024.

Clyburn claimed during a Friday interview on CNN News Central with host Kate Bolduan that Harris was ill-served by her campaign after she inherited the nomination from disgraced former President Joe Biden in the summer of 2024.

“I will say this: I think that she is a tremendous talent. I think she ran a great campaign. I think she was ill-served in that campaign by people who should have listened to some of us who saw and felt things,” Clyburn said.

“Listen to Bill Clinton when he told them what was going on. Listen to yours truly, when I was going around these rural communities, I knew what we needed to do and was not doing it,” he continued.

Describing her as a “great candidate,” Clyburn said Harris still had a promising future.

“I think she will make a great candidate in the future, whatever she decides to run for. But I’m not going to give any advice as to whether or not she should or should not,” he added.

Clyburn’s comments came in response to Bolduan’s question about a New York Times article detailing Harris’s electoral loss in 2024.

The Times reported that Harris is weighing a run for governor of California in 2026 or waiting until the 2028 presidential election. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is term-limited.

After Biden stepped down from the 2024 race, several Democrat officials were understandably doubtful about Harris’s chances of winning the general election.

According to reports, former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were cautioned not to endorse Harris too quickly—likely in case other Democrats jumped into the race.

Their concerns proved valid—Harris was resoundingly rejected by voters.